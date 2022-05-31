Melzi Surgical to Present at the Virtual Investor Innovations in MedTech Event

Live video webcast with moderated roundtable with members of the Melzi leadership team and surgical Key Opinion Leaders on Wednesday, June 8th at 11:00 AM ET

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2022 / Melzi Surgical ("Melzi" or the "Company"), a surgical device company dedicated to creating innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes while reducing hospital expenses, today announced that it will participate in the Virtual Investor Innovations in MedTech Event on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM ET.

For the roundtable discussion, Reid Rutherford, Co-Founder and CEO and Samuel Weprin, MD, Co-Founder and Head of Product Innovation of Melzi Surgical will be joined by Key Opinion Leaders, Jay Shah, MD, Urology Oncologist, Vice Chief of Staff at Stanford Health Care, and Daniel D. Eun, MD, Chief, Robotic Surgery at Temple University Hospital. As part of the event, the Company will discuss its lead product, the Melzi Sharps Finder, the growing problem of surgical lost sharps, and the need for innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes while reducing hospital expenses.

The Company's Melzi Sharps Finder was designed by surgeons who understand how frustrating and time-consuming it can be to search for surgical needles and sharps. The use of an adjunct technology, like Melzi Sharps Finder, can bring patient safety, time, financial, and risk benefits. In a lab study, testing results show 13mm, 17mm, and 26mm needles detected at 95% reliability rate. Additionally, in two recently conducted evaluations of the Melzi Sharps Finder where time to locate (TTL), accuracy, and the time to decide (TTD) were recorded. All of the results from the evaluations were statistically significant.

In addition to the moderated portion of the event, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the Innovations in MedTech Event will be available on the event website, here. A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

About Melzi Surgical

Melzi is a surgical device company dedicated to creating innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes while reducing hospital expenses. The Company's lead product, the Melzi Sharps Finder, is a U.S. FDA registered device designed to locate instruments, needles, broken pieces and fragments, or sharp objects ("sharps") that have been lost inside a patient during surgery. The Melzi Sharps Finder is an easy-to-use hand tool capable of working in a 5mm trocar for laparoscopic and robotic surgeries and can also be used in open surgery. In a lab study, testing results with the Melzi Sharps Finder show detection of 13mm, 17mm, and 26mm needles with a 95% reliability rate.

The use of an adjunct technology, like the Melzi Sharps Finder, can bring patient safety, time, financial, and risk benefits. The Melzi Sharps Finder is currently indicated for use in gastroenterology and urology surgeries.

For more information about the Company, please visit melzisurgical.com

