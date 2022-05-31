Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Acquires Maintenance & Manufacturing Software Developer, Idhammar Systems

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE /?May 31, 2022?/ Valsoft Corporation ?Inc. ("Valsoft"), a?Montreal-based company specialising in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Idhammar Systems Limited, a leader in maintenance and manufacturing software, headquartered in?Bristol, United Kingdom.

"We spent a long time deliberating on the sale of the business and are confident that, in Valsoft, we have found a shareholder to take the company to the next phase of its evolution," said John Roberts, exiting founder and Director of Idhammar.

Paul Lynch will be taking on the role of Managing Director alongside Alessandra Palmer-Tilley as Operations Director, effective immediately.

The pair will be working closely with the existing management team to explore new business opportunities across a wider range of industry sectors and geographical territories, while ensuring that Idhammar Systems continues to provide excellent support and robust software solutions to its' customers.

With an international customer base ranging from recognized blue-chip companies to public sector organizations, Idhammar works across a variety of industries servicing customers globally and is a complementary addition to Valsoft's global network of businesses.

"We're delighted to welcome our colleagues at Idhammar Systems to the Valsoft family," said Michael Assi, CEO of Aspire, the operating division of Valsoft. "The team, culture, and leadership are well aligned with our existing values, and we look forward to building on their successes achieved over the past 30 years."

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies, enabling each business to deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industry or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that moulds companies into leaders in their respective industries. Valsoft looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management.

About Idhammar Systems

Idhammar Systems is a UK-based maintenance and manufacturing software company that has been at the forefront of the industry since it was founded in 1971. With over 40 years' experience, its goal is to develop, deliver and support market-leading software products that enable clients to achieve the ideal balance of efficiency and effectiveness required within maintenance and manufacturing.

Valsoft was represented internally by Senior Legal Counsel (UK/Europe) Oliver Gray and General Counsel David Felicissimo, and external counsel Glenn Watterson of Mills Selig.

For more information on the company, please visit? https://www.valsoftcorp.com/ and https://idhammarsystems.se/.

