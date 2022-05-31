AAX Unveils AAXcel to Enable Crypto Community to Vote for Its Preferred Projects

HONG KONG, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AAX, the institutional-grade cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the launch of its AAXcel Community Listing program that aims to equip emerging projects with better opportunities for growth within the AAX community.

The first phase of the AAXcel Community Listing program is now live with 11 participating projects. They are each tasked with presenting their project proposal to the AAX community, who will then vote for their favorite projects. The three projects with the most votes will be rewarded with a free listing on AAX cryptocurrency exchange.

During the campaign, the 11 participating projects will aim to earn the maximum amount of points awarded by the AAX community. Points can be earned by completing tasks in favor of a given project. Each project has an exclusive link that AAX community members can share and new users who register through that link can earn points for the project in question by completing KYC1, depositing crypto and cash, trading, engaging in savings, and more.

Community members who complete various missions will also be able to earn tokens that can then be used to vote for projects.

Conditions of the campaign

AAX has implemented a number of policies to prevent dishonest behaviors, such as click farming, mass registering ghost accounts, self-buying, self-selling, and wash trading. Each project is required to secure a minimum of 1,000 points to be considered for a free listing opportunity. Alternatively, each project must be backed by a minimum of 100 users who have signed up through the exclusive link. Projects that fail to meet either of these requirements will not be considered for the final vote.

The first phase of the AAXcel Community Listing campaign will run from 09.00 am UTC on May 27, 2022, until 09.00 am UTC on June 6, 2022, meaning that points can only be earned between those two dates.

The top three projects with the highest score - counting both points acquired from task completion and community votes - will be chosen as the first projects to earn a free listing on AAX exchange.

"In an industry that increasingly insists on decentralization, we see it as vital to keep finding innovative ways to align the exchange with some of the key principles in crypto. Providing our user base with more venues to shape their own trading experience is another step AAX is taking to foster inclusivity and to build a community," said Ben Caselin, Head of Research and Strategy at AAX.

About AAX

AAX is a top-tier crypto exchange that caters to a global audience, with a vision of bringing the benefits of crypto to everyone. Through an accessible range of products and by contributing to the conversation about crypto and culture, we aim to empower the estimated 96% of people worldwide who do not yet own Bitcoin and other digital assets to build better and more inclusive economies.

Favored by more than two million users in over 100 countries, AAX is the first exchange to use the Satoshi Standard (SATS) to drive the adoption of Bitcoin. We are also the first to be powered by LSEG Technology, offering high-yield savings packages, 100+ spot pairs, deeply liquid futures markets, regular discounts on major tokens, and a range of on- and off-ramp products.

Aax.com