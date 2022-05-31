Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.05.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Sensationelle Q1 Zahlen - zündet jetzt der Kursturbo?
31.05.2022 | 17:05
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Government Debt Management - Treasury Bills (RIKV 22 0921) admitted to trading on June 1, 2022

Information about the Issuer                          
1. Name                    Endurlán ríkissjóðs       
2. Org. no.                  471283-0459           
3. LEI:                    254900IPCJWRC6XAJN15      
Issue information                                
4. Symbol (Ticker)               RIKV 22 0921          
5.  ISIN:                   IS0000034114          
6.  CFI number:                DYZTXR             
7.  FISN ( Financial instrument short name):  ENDURLAN RIKIS/ZERO CPN TB   
                         20220921            
8.  Issuer Country:              Iceland             
9.  Bond/Bill:                 Bill              
10. Orderbook ID:                                
11. Total Authorized:                              
12. Issued before (nominal):          0                
13. Issued now (nominal):            1.100.000.000,0000       
14. Nominal value:               1 kr.              
15. Listed on the Exchange:           1.6.2022            
16. Market:                   Nasdaq Iceland         
17. Administrator:               Seðlabanki Íslands       
18. Market maker:                Nei               
Terms - Cash flow                                
19. Amortization type:             Zero coupon           
20. Amortization type, if other:                        
21. Currency:                  ISK               
22. Currency, if other:                             
23. Issue date:                 1.6.2022            
24. First ordinary installment date:      21.9.2022            
25. Total number of installments:        1                
26. Installment frequency:                           
27. Maturity date:               21.9.2022            
28. Interest rate:                               
29. Floating interest rate, if applicable:                   
30. Floating interest rate, if other:                      
31. Premium:                                  
32. Simple/compound interest:          Simple             
33. Simple/compound if other:                          
34. Day count convention:            ACT/360             
35. Day count convention, if other:                       
36. Interest from date:                             
37. First ordinary coupon date:                         
38. Coupon frequency:                              
39. Total number of coupon payments:                      
40. If irregular cash flow, then how:                      
41. Dirty price/clean price:          Clean              
42. If payment date is a bank holiday, does   No               
 payment include accrued interest for days                   
 missing until next business day?                        
Indexing                                    
43. Indexed:                                  
44. Name of index:                               
45. Daily index or monthly index:                        
46. Daily index or monthly index, if other:                   
47. Base index value:                              
48. Index base date:                              
Other information                                
49. Call option:                No               
50. Put option:                 No               
51. Convertible:                No               
52. Credit rating (rating agency, date):    Moody's, Aug. 2021:A2 for long 
                         term domestic loans.      
                        S&P, May. 2022: A for long term 
                         domestic and A-1 for short term
                         domestic loans.        
                        Fitch, March. 2022: A for long 
                         term domestic loans.      
53. Additional information:                           
Admission to trading                              
54. Registered at CSD:             Yes               
55. Securities depository            Verðbréfamiðstöð Íslands (VBM) 
56 Date of Application for Admission to    30.5.2022            
 Trading                                    
57. Date of Approval of Application for     31.5.2022            
 Admission to Trading                              
58. Date of admission to trading        1.6.2022            
59. Order book ID                RIKV_22_0921          
60. Instrument subtype             T-Bills             
61. Market                   Iceland Cash Bond Trading    
62. List population name            ICE_TREASURY_BILLS       
63. Static volatility guards          NO               
64. Dynamic volatility guards          NO               
65. MiFIR identifier:              BOND-Bonds           
66. Bond type:                 EUSB - Sovereign Bond
