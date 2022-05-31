NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Government Debt Management - Treasury Bills (RIKV 22 0921) admitted to trading on June 1, 2022

Information about the Issuer 1. Name Endurlán ríkissjóðs 2. Org. no. 471283-0459 3. LEI: 254900IPCJWRC6XAJN15 Issue information 4. Symbol (Ticker) RIKV 22 0921 5. ISIN: IS0000034114 6. CFI number: DYZTXR 7. FISN ( Financial instrument short name): ENDURLAN RIKIS/ZERO CPN TB 20220921 8. Issuer Country: Iceland 9. Bond/Bill: Bill 10. Orderbook ID: 11. Total Authorized: 12. Issued before (nominal): 0 13. Issued now (nominal): 1.100.000.000,0000 14. Nominal value: 1 kr. 15. Listed on the Exchange: 1.6.2022 16. Market: Nasdaq Iceland 17. Administrator: Seðlabanki Íslands 18. Market maker: Nei Terms - Cash flow 19. Amortization type: Zero coupon 20. Amortization type, if other: 21. Currency: ISK 22. Currency, if other: 23. Issue date: 1.6.2022 24. First ordinary installment date: 21.9.2022 25. Total number of installments: 1 26. Installment frequency: 27. Maturity date: 21.9.2022 28. Interest rate: 29. Floating interest rate, if applicable: 30. Floating interest rate, if other: 31. Premium: 32. Simple/compound interest: Simple 33. Simple/compound if other: 34. Day count convention: ACT/360 35. Day count convention, if other: 36. Interest from date: 37. First ordinary coupon date: 38. Coupon frequency: 39. Total number of coupon payments: 40. If irregular cash flow, then how: 41. Dirty price/clean price: Clean 42. If payment date is a bank holiday, does No payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 43. Indexed: 44. Name of index: 45. Daily index or monthly index: 46. Daily index or monthly index, if other: 47. Base index value: 48. Index base date: Other information 49. Call option: No 50. Put option: No 51. Convertible: No 52. Credit rating (rating agency, date): Moody's, Aug. 2021:A2 for long term domestic loans. S&P, May. 2022: A for long term domestic and A-1 for short term domestic loans. Fitch, March. 2022: A for long term domestic loans. 53. Additional information: Admission to trading 54. Registered at CSD: Yes 55. Securities depository Verðbréfamiðstöð Íslands (VBM) 56 Date of Application for Admission to 30.5.2022 Trading 57. Date of Approval of Application for 31.5.2022 Admission to Trading 58. Date of admission to trading 1.6.2022 59. Order book ID RIKV_22_0921 60. Instrument subtype T-Bills 61. Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 62. List population name ICE_TREASURY_BILLS 63. Static volatility guards NO 64. Dynamic volatility guards NO 65. MiFIR identifier: BOND-Bonds 66. Bond type: EUSB - Sovereign Bond