Evaluation Based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

Shippeo, a global leader in real-time multimodal transportation visibility, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the "Challengers" quadrant of the GartnerMagic Quadrant for Real-time Transportation Visibility Platforms1. Shippeo is positioned furthest and highest on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision in the Challengers quadrant. The 'ability to execute' decision criteria take into consideration companies' products and services, sales execution and pricing, customer experience and operations, as well as overall viability, market responsiveness and marketing execution. 'Completeness of vision' focuses on marketing understanding and strategy, sales strategy, product and vertical strategy, innovation, geographic strategy, and business model.

"We consider our position in the Gartner Real-time Transportation Visibility Platform quadrant a reflection of the tremendous progress we've made across all aspects of our business over the past 12 months," says Shippeo COO Lucien Besse, "as we continue to close in on our American competition with our growing US-based sales and operations teams."

"We believe this positioning is also linked to our fast pace in product innovation. We're proud to have recently launched our new Carbon Visibility solution for tracking CO2 and greenhouse gas emissions, as well as enhancements to our multimodal shipment tracking solutions, including 32% more accurate road ETA predictions and our improved Ocean Visibility milestone reporting and interface. We continue to bring more and more value to our customers and their supply chain ecosystems, which we believe is reflected in our 4.7/5 overall score from customers in Gartner Peer Insights and shown by our 96%* 'willingness to recommend' score, which is the highest in our category."

More information

Disclaimer:

1 Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Real-time Transportation Visibility Platforms 2022" by Carly West, 24 May 2022.

Gartner Disclaimer: As of May 31st 2022 based on 113 reviews in the Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms market.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks and PEER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Shippeo

Shippeo is a global leader in real-time multimodal transportation visibility, helping major shippers and logistics service providers operate more collaborative, automated, sustainable, profitable, and customer-centric supply chains with highly accurate, real-time operational visibility and perfect workflow orchestration. Their Multimodal Visibility Network integrates with more than 875 TMS, telematics and ELD systems, enabling Shippeo's platform to provide instant access to real-time shipment tracking across all transport modes, in a single portal, through an intuitive user experience. A proprietary and industry-leading machine learning algorithm offers unmatched ETA accuracy, allowing supply chain companies to quickly anticipate problems, proactively alert customers, efficiently manage exceptions with collaborative workflows, and accurately measure CO2 and GHG emissions from supply chain transport. Hundreds of customers, including global brands like Coca-Cola HBC, Carrefour, Renault Group, Schneider Electric, Total, Faurecia, Saint-Gobain and Eckes Granini, trust Shippeo to track more than 28 million shipments per year across 75 countries. Learn more at www.shippeo.com

LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005544/en/

Contacts:

Céline Bonniot, celine.bonniot@shippeo.com, +33 (0)6 86 92 95 16