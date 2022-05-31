Proposal of two additional appointments to the Board of Directors to strengthen governance

Regulatory News:

AFYREN (Paris:ALAFY), a greentech company that manufactures biobased ingredients using fermentation technology and a circular business model, notifies the public that its Combined General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, 15th of June, 2022, 9:00 a.m, at Turing 22, 22 Allée Alan Turing, 63 000 Clermont-Ferrand.

The preparatory documents for this General Meeting are available on the Company's website, in the Documentation General Meetings section.

To submit their votes, shareholders may, in accordance with the procedures described in the meeting notice published in the BALO the 11th of May, 2022:

attend the Meeting in person;

vote by internet via the secure voting platform VOTACCESS;

vote by mail;

give proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting or to any other person of their choice.

AFYREN's Combined General Meeting will in particular propose the appointment of Mrs Patrizia Marraghini and Mrs Caroline Lebel as directors for a period of three years. If the appointment of Mrs. Patrizia Marraghini is approved, the Board of Directors will be reinforced by a new independent director. AFYREN thus confirms its commitment to best practices in corporate governance, already demonstrated by the recent creation of an audit committee.

Presentation of Patrizia Marraghini:

Patrizia Marraghini started her career as a lawyer in various large law firms in Paris, where she dealt with stock exchange listings and project financing. She then moved on to international project development in the field of infrastructure and public service franchises with major French groups (water, waste, energy services, renewable energies and transport). After working for EdF and Bouygues, she joined Veolia from 2003 to 2006 in the International Department of Veolia Water, and then from 2007 to 2009 as Head of Legal Affairs for Veolia Environnement. From 2009 to 2011, she held the position of Legal Director "New Businesses" and General Secretary of the Group's renewable energy subsidiary (photovoltaic, wind and biomass) and member of its Management Board. From 2011 to 2022, she was in charge of the International Legal Department of Keolis (SNCF group) and of the development of international projects for all legal-financial, commercial and contractual aspects. She was also a member of the International Board of Keolis. At the same time, since 2016, she has held several positions as Director, member of the Audit and Compensation Committee in E.P.C. (an international group listed on the Paris Stock Exchange), Director of KMHI (a joint venture between Keolis and Mitsubishi in Dubai) and currently holds the position of Director, Chair of the Audit and Compliance Committee for SAIPEM SA and SAIPEM Nigeria.

Presentation of Caroline Lebel:

Investment Director within the Large Venture team of Bpifrance Investissement since 2019, Caroline Lebel joined Bpifrance in 2013 in the Mid Cap teams (development capital). After spending the early part of her career at General Electric in the Finance Management Program and then in the Corporate Audit Staff (France Ireland USA), she joined the strategy consulting firm L.EK. Consulting and worked on strategic due diligence for companies and investment funds including the Fonds Stratégique d'Investissement. Caroline Lebel is a director of Virtuo Technologies and a censor of Fermentalg and IAdvize. Caroline Lebel is a graduate of ESCP Europe.

About AFYREN

Founded in 2012 to meet the growing need of industries to reduce the use of petroleum derivatives in their production chain, AFYREN produces biomolecules derived from the reuse of non-food biomass. These ingredients are widely used in human and animal nutrition, flavors and fragrances, cosmetics, and fine chemicals. This production of renewable carbon, which is firmly grounded in the circular economy, uses fermentation technologies that are the result of 10 years of research and are patented worldwide. AFYREN is a winner of the 2030 Global Innovation Contest in the "Plant proteins and plant chemistry" category and was selected in the French Tech 120 in 2020 and 2021. In 2018, AFYREN committed to its industrial project by creating the AFYREN NEOXY joint venture with Bpifrance's SPI fund. The AFYREN NEOXY plant under construction in the Grand Est region will produce AFYREN organic acids in 2022. AFYREN and AFYREN NEOXY employed more than 70 people at their sites in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand and Carling Saint-Avold. In 2021, AFYREN listed on Euronext Growth exchange in Paris, raising a total amount of 70.4 million euros with the objective of accelerating its industrial development (Afyren's ISIN: FR0014005AC9, ticker: ALAFY).

For more information: afyren.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005440/en/

Contacts:

AFYREN

Chief Financial Officer

Maxime Cordonnier

investisseurs@afyren.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

Théo Martin Mathilde Bohin

Tél: 01 44 71 94 94

afyren@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

Tél: 01 44 71 94 98

afyren@newcap.eu

Bogert-Magnier Communications

James Connell

Tel: +33 6 2152 1755

jim@bogert-magnier.com