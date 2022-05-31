Regulatory News:

THERADIAG (ISIN: FR0004197747, Mnemonic: ALTER), a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics and theranostics, announces the launch of ez-Track1, a real Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) solution for therapeutic drug monitoring.

In search of increasingly patient-focused solutions while respecting quality standards, the global healthcare sector is considering more Point-of-Care Testing (POCT), which is becoming a potential alternative allowing quickly diagnosing a disease, reducing waiting times and speeding up the start of treatment. As a company focused on quality innovation, Theradiag is entering this market with the ez-Track1 system.

Marketed primarily in Europe for the time being under the Theradiag brand, ez-Track1 carries out tests as close as possible to patients thanks to whole blood samples (incl. capillary, i.e. from the fingertips). This ez-Track1 then provides the results of these tests within 10 minutes. The usage of the system allows therefore a rapid decision; it will definitively accelerate the implementation of biotherapies monitoring. Compact, easy to use and compatible with all the kits developed by Theradiag, the ez-Track1 technological solution completes the Theradiag range of systems which was until now the Lisa Tracker and the i-Track10

The system ez-Track1 is CE marked and this will enable a rapid launch activity. The menu at launch is composed of Infliximab and anti-Infliximab, as well as Adalimumab, and anti-Adalimumab, all CE marked. The ez-Track1 test menu related to chronic inflammatory diseases and other diseases will further expand rapidly.

Bertrand de Castelnau, Chief Executive Officer of Theradiag, commented: "Six months after the completion of our capital increase, we are proud to announce the completion of one of our major projects in our strategic plan: the CE marking of a technological solution to bring tests closer to patients. Ez-Track1 expands our portfolio of patient solutions and accelerates our differentiation and our leadership in the biotherapies monitoring market. I would like to thank all the Theradiag teams for launching this new technological solution."

Financial calendar:

- H1 2022 revenue, Monday July 18, 2022

- H1 2022 results, Monday September 19, 2022

About Theradiag

Theradiag is the market leader in biotherapy monitoring. Capitalizing on its expertise in the diagnostics market, the Company has been developing, manufacturing and marketing innovative in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for over 30 years.

Theradiag pioneered "theranostics" testing (combining therapy with diagnosis), which measures the efficacy of biotherapy in the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases. Going beyond mere diagnosis, Theranostics aims to help clinicians set up "customized treatment" for each patient. This method favors the individualization of treatment, evaluation of its efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. In response to this challenge, Theradiag develops and markets the CE-marked TRACKER range, a comprehensive solution of inestimable medical value.

The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, has operations in over 70 countries and employs over 60 people. In 2021, the Company posted revenue of €11.1 million. The Theradiag share is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0004197747) and is eligible for the French PEA-PME personal equity plan. For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: https://www.theradiag.com/

