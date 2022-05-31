DGAP-News: European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V.
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. retracts notice regarding reconvening its annual general meeting of shareholders
Munich, 31 May 2022
Today, European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. ("EHC"), a Dutch operators-led special purpose acquisition company listed on Euronext Amsterdam aiming to acquire one or more companies in the European healthcare sector, has retracted the notice of the annual general meeting of shareholders 2022 of EHC dated 19 May 2022. As announced by the Dutch government, the temporary Dutch COVID-19 Act (Tijdelijke wet COVID-19 Justitie en Veiligheid) ("COVID-19 Act") has been extended until 1 August 2022. Therefore, the annual general meeting 2022 of EHC will be held on the originally scheduled date of 23 June 2022 at 10:00 CEST, by means of a virtual meeting ("AGM").
Shareholders will have the opportunity to attend the AGM via webcast. The Company urges the shareholders to cast their votes online or by proxy. Shareholders have the option to vote without attending the AGM.
The notice and the agenda and explanatory notes thereof, and the proxy form, as already published on 11 May 2022, are available on the website of EHC in the 'Investor Relations' section under 'Shareholder Meetings': www.ehc-company.com.
The annual report for the financial year 2021, including the financial statements, is available on the website of EHC in the 'Investor Relations' section under 'News & Publications': www.ehc-company.com, where a downloadable version in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) is also available.
European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V.
General Enquiries
Disclaimer
This press release contains information that may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7, paragraph 1, of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Additional features:
File: European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. retracts notice regarding reconvening its annual general meeting of shareholders
31.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V.
|c/o ALR Treuhand GmbH; Theresienhöhe 28
|80339 München
|Germany
|ISIN:
|NL0015000K10, NL00115000K28
|WKN:
|A3C60V
|Listed:
|Amsterdam
|EQS News ID:
|1365409
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1365409 31.05.2022