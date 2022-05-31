Aegon N.V.: Aegon Annual General Meeting approves all resolutions

The Hague, May 31, 2022 - Aegon N.V.'s Annual General Meeting (AGM) today approved all resolutions on the agenda, including adoption of the Annual Accounts for the financial year 2021 and a final dividend for 2021 of EUR 0.09 per common share, bringing Aegon's total dividend for 2021 to EUR 0.17 per common share.

The AGM also approved the appointment of Ms. Karen Fawcett as a new member of the Supervisory Board and the reappointment of Ms. Corien Wortmann-Kool as member of the Supervisory Board.





The full details of the resolutions approved during the AGM can be found in the AGM archiveon aegon.com.

About Aegon

Aegon is an integrated, diversified, international financial services group. The company offers investment, protection, and retirement solutions, with a strategic focus on three core markets

Contacts Media relations Investor relations Carolien van der Giessen Jan Willem Weidema



+31(0) 6 11 95 33 67 +31(0) 70 344 8028 carolien.vandergiessen@aegon.com janwillem.weidema@aegon.com (mailto:janwillem.weidema@aegon.com)

Attachment