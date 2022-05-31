GaN Systems Resets the Equation in ISM RF Power

Extends GaN power semiconductor leadership with compelling value in RF Power

GaN is a gamechanger, offering high efficiency and at around 1/3 the cost of current RF power solutions

Applications span a variety of 2kW to 250kW industrial applications

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2022 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, today announced the availability of its GaN transistor ADS models to facilitate customer ease-of-use in RF power markets traditionally dominated by expensive silicon LDMOS and other RF power technologies. By replacing these existing devices with GaN Systems' power semiconductors at frequencies (typically 13-81 MHz), customers benefit from high power output and efficiency while reducing the size and about 1/3 the cost of their existing solutions.

The availability of these ADS models is a key ingredient for high-frequency design. GaN Systems' power transistors, such as its GS66502B and GS66508B, have been implemented in several applications. Capable of operating up to 100 MHz and at power levels from 2kW to 250kW, applications include RF heating and drying systems, high-frequency radar systems, CO2 lasers, RF defrosters, communication jammers, and plasma generators.

GaN Systems' expertise in both power and RF uniquely positions the company to provide solutions for the ISM RF power market. Customers already rely on GaN Systems' high-frequency expertise for solutions in the wireless power segment for applications in the 6 to 27 MHz area. With RF power, as frequencies increase, the tools required to increase with the need for ADS models to ensure high reliability of simulation results prior to the final design.

To illustrate the significance of these implementations, let's examine wood dryers and their importance. Population growth has significantly impacted the infrastructure industry leading to a rise in homes, buildings, and other structures. In terms of materials, timber construction is less resource-intensive to build and operate rather than steel and cement.

According to the International Energy Agency, the global building construction industry, and the buildings it produces are responsible for 40 percent of global carbon emissions and use 36 percent of the world's energy. Whereas concrete generates vast amounts of CO2, wood traps CO2 during tree growth, so it's "carbon negative." Reforestation has produced many mature spruce and pine trees that are ready to be cut down and transformed into engineered wood, making it possible to construct buildings with a negative carbon footprint. Countries like Norway and companies like Google with its Sidewalk Labs are evaluating and planning more sustainable solutions using wood. The wood required for these buildings needs to be dried in a very efficient process requiring high-frequency GaN power transistors.

"GaN Systems is making its mark in the RF power world. We have a winning combination of world-class GaN power transistors, high reliability, and application expertise to capture and revolutionize these market segments with lower cost, high-efficiency GaN devices," said Jim Witham, CEO of GaN Systems.

Connect with a GaN Systems representative for more information on our RF power solutions.

About GaN Systems

GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the most extensive transistors portfolio that uniquely addresses the needs of today's most demanding industries, including consumer electronics, data center servers, and power supplies, renewable energy systems, industrial motors, and automotive electronics. As an industry-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes possible the design of smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company's award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday's silicon. By changing the transistor performance rules, GaN Systems enables power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world.

For more information, please visit: www.gansystems.com or on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn and scan this QR code for our WeChat.

Media Inquiries:

Beth Trier

Trier and Company for GaN Systems

beth@triercompany.com

+1 (415) 285-6147

SOURCE: GaN Systems

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/703386/GaN-Systems-Resets-the-Equation-in-ISM-RF-Power