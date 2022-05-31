ViewSonic Corp.: ViewSonic Launches Latest 24-inch Touch Monitor to Realize Smart Podium Solution

BREA, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To achieve a complete digital teaching model for the classroom, ViewSonic Corp., a global leader in visual and educational technology solutions, today announced that its brand-new 24-inch touch monitor ID2456, which offers 10-finger touch functions, is equipped with an MPP 2.0 active pen, providing schools with a smart podium solution. Instead of the non-touch computer screen on the traditional podium, teachers can now complete all operations using their fingers and connect to the original projection equipment in the classroom. It can accurately present the actual brushstrokes of handwriting, offering a more intuitive digital interactive teaching experience.

"ViewSonic has actively promoted the digital transformation of education. Earlier, to cater to digital writing needs of teachers, we launched the lightweight and portable 7-inch and 13-inch ViewBoard pen displays," said George Lee, General Manager of Pen Display and Authentication Business Unit at ViewSonic. "We understand that the podium plays a vital role as a control center for the modern classroom. Therefore, we are launching the smart podium solution with the ID2456 at its core, transforming the traditional teaching environment into a modern classroom with real-time interaction. As a result, teachers can bring their teaching creativity into full play, achieving better teacher-student interaction and significantly improving teaching efficiency."

The touch monitor ID2456 can be easily adopted in university classrooms or lecture halls. The projected capacitive (PCAP) touch screen provides accurate and fast 10-finger touch functions, allowing teachers to operate it intuitively. For example, opening files, editing teaching materials, and dragging and dropping pictures no longer require traditional peripherals such as a mouse, keyboard, or presentation pen. Additionally, the 4K HDMI output port can be connected to the classroom's original projector or large LED display, allowing 4K high-definition contents to be presented on the large screen. The simple operations make digital teaching exceptionally flexible.

The active pen provides a realistic writing experience, allowing teachers to annotate on the screen easily while lecturing. The adoption of MPP2.0 technology and the support of 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity enables teachers to write as they would usually. The active pen accurately presents the fonts and sizes of the users' handwriting. They can apply more force to create a bold font. Furthermore, the 50-degree tilt sensing complements the display's palm rejection function, providing teachers an experience similar to writing on a traditional blackboard.

Whether in a physical classroom, an online class, or a hybrid teaching environment, the ID2456 can take advantage of myViewBoard, which uses various teaching materials and templates as well as functions such as a digital whiteboard and real-time group discussions to enrich the contents of courses. When combined with the ViewDirector, a personal director software, teaching materials, video camera feed, and projector images can be displayed on the screen simultaneously. Teachers can use their fingers to drag and relocate images, zoom in and out, and resize images on the screen. Teaching materials and contents will therefore not be blocked, further improving teaching efficiency.

In addition to serving as a smart podium, the ID2456 can also be used as a desktop digital whiteboard, allowing students to achieve better interaction during group discussions. The 15- to 70-degree inclination adjustment function can be operated to achieve ergonomic postures. Indeed, the ID2456 directly digitizes discussion outcomes to realize paperless learning.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

