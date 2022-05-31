Anzeige
PR Newswire
31.05.2022
ViewSonic Corp.: ViewSonic Launches Latest 24-inch Touch Monitor to Realize Smart Podium Solution

BREA, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To achieve a complete digital teaching model for the classroom, ViewSonic Corp., a global leader in visual and educational technology solutions, today announced that its brand-new 24-inch touch monitor ID2456, which offers 10-finger touch functions, is equipped with an MPP 2.0 active pen, providing schools with a smart podium solution. Instead of the non-touch computer screen on the traditional podium, teachers can now complete all operations using their fingers and connect to the original projection equipment in the classroom. It can accurately present the actual brushstrokes of handwriting, offering a more intuitive digital interactive teaching experience.