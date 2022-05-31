The Chinese government says the nation is on track to install 108 GW of PV this year. Huaneng says it will build a new 10 GW module factory, while Akcome has revealed plans to increase its heterojunction panel capacity by 6 GW.China's National Energy Administration (NEA) expects around 108 GW of new PV installations in 2022, according to China Central Television (CCTV). China installed just 55.1 GW of new PV in 2021, but 16.88 GW of PV were connected to the grid in the first four months of this year, with 3.67 GW of new capacity in April alone. China Huaneng Group has revealed plans to build ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...