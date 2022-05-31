The winners of the Ukraine conflict, as macabre as it may sound, are primarily arms companies such as Düsseldorf-based Rheinmetall AG. While these were still denounced as "socially harmful" shortly before the invasion of Russia, the share prices exploded at the latest after the announcement of a special fund of EUR 100 billion for the German armed forces. In addition, in order to create sustainability, at least 2% of economic output annually is to secure Germany's security, freedom and democracy in the long term. Now the agreement reached by the traffic light government and the CDU/CSU has cleared the way for the package. However, there was no further jump in the share price of the profiteer. In addition, further questions remain open for the future.

