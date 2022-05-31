Fisher Capital Takes Over New York Times Offices in Los Angeles, California

Fisher Capital is now taking their precious metals business to the next level by taking over the New York Times office in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2022 / After only eight weeks of talks, Fisher Capital, the booming precious metal retailer company led by CEO Alexander Spellane, took over the New York Times office located in Los Angeles on April 1st of 2022. The 5000 square foot New York Times Office is well known for its exclusivity and class. Fisher Capital was incorporated in 2007 and has focused on maintaining a pristine reputation ever since.

The office is a perfect fit for the precious metal retailer, whose original home base, located in iconic Beverly Hills, California, is now bursting at its seams with employees after Fisher capital saw tremendous growth this past year. What originally started as a small retail company, Fisher Capital now employs over 50 people.

"Success is when opportunity meets preparation and we saw it coming and planned accordingly. It's truly an amazing time for our industry", said Spellane.

With almost a decade of experience in precious metals, Alexander was confident that precious metals were here to stay for long-term investments. With recent volatility in the stock market, crypto markets, and record inflation, his intuition paid off. He made his first million by the age of 27 which made it possible to pursue his goal of leading Fisher Capital to become the number one precious metal retailer in the states.

With such progress already being made, Fisher Capital plans on possibly expanding to either Florida or Texas in the future.

About Fisher Capital:

Fisher Capital works with high-net-worth investors who want to diversify their investment portfolios by expanding into precious metals. Fisher Capital not only helps clients do so, but also coaches and mentors their clients on how to take control of their finances and identify all investment options with unmatched customer service.

What really separates Fisher Capital from the rest of precious metal retailers is their access to the exclusive bullion coins. Fisher Capital has access to bullion coins that are highly sought after in limited mintage and less available on the open market than any other precious metals. For more information, visit FisherCapitalGroup.com

Contact:

press@fishercapital.com

SOURCE: Fisher Capital

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/703180/Fisher-Capital-Takes-Over-New-York-Times-Offices-in-Los-Angeles-California