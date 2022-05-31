Claranova's Board of Directors is strengthened by co-opting as directors the CEOs of the PlanetArt and Avanquest divisions

Regulatory News:

Claranova SE (ISIN: FR0013426004) (Paris:CLA) today announced that Claranova's Board of Directors has strengthen its governance by co-opting as new members Mr. Roger S. Bloxberg and Mr. Eric Gareau, the CEOs of PlanetArt and Avanquest. These appointments which follow the departures of Mr. Chahram Becharat and Mr. Jean-Yves Quentel are effective immediately, for the remaining terms of the latter's offices. These latest additions to the Board are accompanied by the co-option of Todd Helfstein, PlanetArt's President, as a non-voting observer (censor) with immediate effect.

The appointments of Mr. Roger S. Bloxberg, Mr. Eric Gareau and Mr. Todd Helfstein will be submitted to the shareholders for ratification at Claranova's next General Meeting.

Pierre Cesarini, Chairman and CEO of Claranova Group commented, "In addition to confirming the trust placed in the management of our divisions, these appointments will ensure that our main subsidiaries are fully committed to achieving the Group's next major strategic priorities. The addition of Roger, Eric and Todd to the Board of Directors reflects our desire to involve the managers of our subsidiaries in the current efforts focused on increasing the market value of the Group's share. A top priority in this area will be to address the growing dichotomy between Claranova's fundamentals and the intrinsic value of each of our businesses (particularly in relation to the direct comparables of these three divisions). We remain confident in our ability to bridge this gap based on the performance of our three divisions and the support of a Board of Directors strengthened by these new members. Their thorough knowledge of the Group's businesses will provide an invaluable contribution as we adopt measures to optimize and deliver growth in value for our shareholders

Financial calendar:

August 3, 2022: FY 2021-2022 revenue.

About Claranova:

As a diversified global technology company, Claranova manages and coordinates a portfolio of majority interests in digital companies with strong growth potential. Supported by a team combining several decades of experience in the world of technology, Claranova has acquired a unique know-how in successfully turning around, creating and developing innovative companies.

With average annual growth of more than 40% over the last three years and revenue of €472 million in FY 2020-2021, Claranova has proven its capacity to turn a simple idea into a worldwide success in just a few short years. Present in 15 countries and leveraging the technology expertise of nearly 800 employees across North America and Europe, Claranova is a truly international company, with 95% of its revenue derived from international markets.

Claranova's portfolio of companies is organized into three unique technology platforms operating in all major digital sectors. As a leader in personalized e-commerce, Claranova also stands out for its technological expertise in software publishing and the Internet of Things, through its businesses PlanetArt, Avanquest and myDevices. These three technology platforms share a common vision: empowering people through innovation by providing simple and intuitive digital solutions that facilitate everyday access to the very best of technology.

For more information on Claranova Group:

https://www.claranova.com or https://twitter.com/claranova_group

Disclaimer:

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

CODES

Ticker :? CLA

ISIN : FR0013426004

www.claranova.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005845/en/

Contacts:

ANALYSTS INVESTORS

+33 1 41 27 19 74

ir@claranova.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

+33 1 75 77 54 68

ir@claranova.com