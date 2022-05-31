Anzeige
WKN: 909386 ISIN: US9001487019 Ticker-Symbol: GBKB 
Frankfurt
31.05.22
17:16 Uhr
0,810 Euro
-0,015
-1,82 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
31.05.2022 | 18:22
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement 31-May-2022 / 16:51 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement

DATE: May 31, 2022

On 31.05.2022 our Bank has signed a syndicated loan agreement with 367 days maturity in the amount of US USD 283.500.000 and EUR 290.500.000 comprising of two separate tranches. The loan which will be used for trade finance purposes has been executed with commitments received from 30 financial institutions from 16 countries. The all-in cost for USD and EUR tranches have been realized as Sofr + 2.75% and Euribor + 2.10% respectively

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 165306 
EQS News ID:  1365495 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1365495&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2022 11:51 ET (15:51 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
