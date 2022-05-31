Zinzino: ZINZINO AB (PUBL): Announcement from the Annual General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Held its Annual General Meeting today, May 31, where it was mainly decided:

to confirm income statements and balance sheets for the Parent Company and the Group,

to distribute SEK 2 per share for the financial year 2021 and transfer the remaining part of the retained earnings to a new account,

per share for the financial year 2021 and transfer the remaining part of the retained earnings to a new account, to grant discharge to the Board and the CEO from liability,

to elect Hans Jacobsson as Chairman of the Board and Staffan Hillberg , Pierre Mårtensson, Ingela Nordenhav and Anna Frick as other Board members,

as Chairman of the Board and , Pierre Mårtensson, Ingela Nordenhav and as other Board members, that board fees shall be paid with a total of SEK 980,000 , of which SEK 280,000 to the chairman, SEK 160,000 to each of the other board members, SEK 25,000 to the chairman of the audit committee and SEK 15,000 to a member of the audit committee and SEK 10,000 to the chairman of the remuneration committee and 10,000 to a member of the Remuneration Committee.

, of which to the chairman, to each of the other board members, to the chairman of the audit committee and to a member of the audit committee and to the chairman of the remuneration committee and 10,000 to a member of the Remuneration Committee. to elect PWC AB as auditing firm and Fredrik Göransson as chief auditor,

to, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, establish principles for the Nomination Committee prior to the 2023 Annual General Meeting,

to issue 900,000 warrants in accordance with the Board's proposed resolution,

to issue 94,316 new Zinzino B shares with payment by set-off the claim to Kenneth Koh ,

, to issue 63,969 new Zinzino B shares with payment by set-off the claim to Enhanzz AG,

to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on rights issues,

to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on private placement of a maximum of 3,000,000 Series B shares,

to approve the remuneration report submitted by the Board for 2021,

to issue 120,000 warrants in accordance with a proposal from the shareholder Saele Invest AS

The complete resolutions of the Annual General Meeting are available at the company's head office in Gothenburg .

. It was noted that the required majority of at least 9/10 of both the votes cast and the shares represented at the Annual General Meeting was achieved.

Gothenburg, 31 May 2022

The board of Zinzino

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--announcement-from-the-annual-general-meeting,c3577671

The following files are available for download: