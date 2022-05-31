FintechCashier - Finalist in StartUp Awards National Series

Digital payments innovator, FintechCashier announced as finalist in the prestigious London & The East of England StartUp Awards National Series

LONDON, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FintechCashier UK, a dynamic digital payment gateway and solution provider, has been announced as one of only 6 finalists in the Fintech Category of the prestigious London & The East of English StartUp Awards National Series. With the global number of digital payment users expected to reach over 64 million by 2026, according to a recent Statista report, and the Covid pandemic, fintech startups have increased exponentially in the UK over the last 2 years, and to reach the top 6 in this particular territory, is impressive.

The StartUp Awards National Series has been launched to recognise the booming startup scene across the UK which has accelerated since the pandemic began. In 2020, when most of the world was shutting down, more than 400,000 startups were set up in Britain, with similar increases seen in other European countries.

Supported nationally by BT, EY, Dell & Intel, the programme will celebrate the achievements of the amazing individuals across the UK who have turned an idea into an opportunity and taken the risk to launch a new product or service.

Co-founded by the team behind the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, the new series follows the success of the Wales StartUp Awards, after organisers recognised the exceptional potential in the startup scene across the other British regions.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, the creator of the StartUp Awards National Series, said: " New firms are important for generating economic prosperity, employment opportunities and innovation. Since 2016, the Wales StartUp Awards have celebrated this amazing annual contribution to our economy by entrepreneurs and the impact they have on communities across the nation.

"Given the sheer volume of phenomenal startups we've heard from since then, as well as the huge post-pandemic shift in people's desires to take their career in a new direction and set up a business against the odds, we felt it was the right time to take the programme nationwide. We've been blown away by the standard of entries in this first year and truly look forward to crowning the winners in June."

FintechCashier guarantees a seamless, transparent, and fast portal for their clients around the world to receive the transaction related funds of their customers, to manage their cash flow, and to make settlements. With their network of financial partners and banks, FintechCashier helps clients to reach the world. They service 150 countries, offer 35 processing currencies, 20 settlement currencies, partner with over 100 banks - all accessible via 1 gateway.

About StartUp Awards National Series

The StartUp Awards National Series is a collaboration between the founders of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards - an established programme nationally receiving over 5,000 applications annually - and the Wales Start-Up Awards, the only regional awards currently celebrating new businesses in the UK. The StartUp Awards National Series will recognise the achievements of those amazing individuals who have had a great idea, spotted the opportunity and taken the risks to launch a new product or service. Already established and thriving in Wales, the StartUp Awards National Series is now taking the passion and drive to celebrate new business and extending across the whole of the United Kingdom. For more information or to request an interview, please contact Sam at sam@paperclip-pr.co.uk

About FintechCashier

FintechCashier UK, a payment gateway and solution provider, licensed and authorised by the FCA holding EMI permission in the UK and Europe, guarantees a seamless, transparent, and fast portal for their clients around the world to receive the transaction related funds of their customers, to manage their cash flow, and to make settlements. FintechCashier supports a wide spectrum of services, ranging from credit card processing, exchange, eCommerce and wire solutions. ONE Application, ONE Integration, GLOBAL REACH. https://www.fintechcashier.com/

