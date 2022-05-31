DJ Mobimo Holding AG: Mobimo's current ESG reporting

Mobimo's current ESG reporting Lucerne, 31 May 2022 - Mobimo has published its Sustainability Report 2021. The highlight of the reporting year was the definition of the CO? reduction path and the second place received in the Swiss Employer Award (Swiss Arbeitgeber Award). In the Sustainability Report 2021, Mobimo reports on its sustainability performance for the eleventh time in succession along the dimensions of environmental, social and governance (ESG). It applies the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) reporting framework.

Mobimo placed a particular focus in 2021 on the environmental performance of its investment portfolio: Through the measures introduced at the end of November 2021 in relation to the CO? reduction path, the company will continue to cut its CO? emissions in order to achieve a CO?-neutral investment portfolio by 2050 (see page 23 of the report). Mobimo will achieve this ambitious goal by renovating and optimising existing properties and transferring its own developments to the investment portfolio. In addition, own electricity production will be ramped up with 10,000 m² of additional photovoltaic systems by 2030 or 25,000 m² by 2050. Other highlights of the company's sustainability performance included reducing emissions intensity to 15kg CO?eq/m² (prior year: 16kg CO?eq/m²), certifying Mattenhof as a 2000-Watt site (see page 27) and being awarded second place in the Swiss Employer Award (Swiss Arbeitgeber Award) (see page 37). This award recognises the attractiveness of Swiss companies as employers.

The committee of the Board of Directors responsible for the sustainability strategy, its implementation and ESG reporting is now known as the Investment and Sustainability Committee (previously the Real Estate Committee). In this way, Mobimo acknowledges the great importance of sustainability at the company and expresses the active integration of ESG at the strategic level.

>> You can find the full Sustainability Report 2021 and a factsheet on ESG at Mobimo at: www.mobimo.ch > About us > Sustainability

If you have any questions, please contact: Contact for analysts and investors: Alexandre Müller, IR Representative ir@mobimo.ch +41 79 635 64 13

Contact for media: Marion Schihin, Head of Corporate Communications medien@mobimo.ch +41 44 397 11 86 www.mobimo.ch

About Mobimo:

With a broadly diversified real estate portfolio with a total value of around CHF 3.6 billion, Mobimo Holding AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. Its portfolio comprises residential and commercial properties as well as development properties for its own investment portfolio and for third parties, which are located in prime locations in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. Its buildings feature balanced use and diligent management. Mobimo's development projects strengthen its income base and the value of its portfolio. The company also creates investment opportunities for third parties through its development services. Mobimo has around 170 employees.

