Meet Niku X, The New Upscale Yakiniku Restaurant and Sister to The X POT

The Japanese Steakhouse Brand Will Feature a Team of Michelin Star Chefs and Robot Servers, Exclusively at the Wilshire Grand Center

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2022 / Where there's smoke, there's fire. That's the kind of heat Niku X is bringing to the golden state. Set to open its doors at the end of summer this year,

the eclectic menu will encompass the brand's own 'ranch to table' Wagyu, from Texas and California.

Guests are also invited to experience A5 Wagyu options imported from Japan. Its delicate preparation will be overseen by a team of Michelin star chefs. The diverse array of cultures make the modern French-inspired cuisine at Niku X the "it" member of the foodscape.

The luxurious Japanese steakhouse offers an elevated dining experience. Owning a farm that supplies its own Wagyu is a testament to Niku X's culinary mastery in 'Yakiniku.' The team is committed to serving Japanese cuisine with an intense focus on impeccable Michelin-guide guest service and the finest ingredients.

Founders Haibin Yang and David Zhao, of sister restaurant, The X POT, a high-toned hotpot restaurant specializing in a sensorial dining experience, are also the coveted names behind Chubby Cattle International. As one of the most successful restaurant groups in the hospitality industry, their continued success is a result of their innovative dining experiences by recomposing age-old recipes with a modern influence. At 9,000 square feet, Niku X is establishing its prodigious Japanese roots in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles at Wilshire Grand Center, for an exhilarating experience.

The founders of Niku X describe the new experiential venture as "electrifying" and states, "We would not be opening this restaurant if we did not think our guests would not enjoy the opulence Niku X has to offer, our premium meats and memorable dining experience. The 'X' stands for the x factor, the element that will blow your imagination and exceed your expectations."

With multicultural backgrounds, Niku X's Michelin star chef team bridges cultures with its culinary excellence. Additionally, each mouth-watering piece of A5 Wagyu is served in its own presentation box along with a certificate of authenticity; furthering the brand's ability to provide show-stopping, high quality foods that is sure to keep its guests desiring more.

About Niku X

Niku X is a modern contemporary Asian cuisine aimed at providing a new kind of innovative experience to the age-old Yakiniku." Niku X's signature dark interior and luminous fixtures make for an alluring ambiance. The Japanese, French-inspired brand is dedicated to serving its dishes with the highest quality ingredients. At the heart of Niku X is their highly coveted team of chefs and its guests. For reservation inquiries, please email info@NikuX.com.

