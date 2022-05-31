Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2022) - The Washington DC and Virginia-based childhood development center, Communikids, is announcing this year's children for its 2022 Summer Camp. Its annual camp offers pre-school children the opportunity to learn a second language, with students choosing between Spanish, French, and Mandarin. Communikids delivers its curriculum over seven to nine weeks and immerses children in various cultures and traditions associated with the target language.

After being founded in 2005, Communikids has developed a unique educational system with bilingualism as its keystone. Its classes and camps are taught via its 'Early Childhood Second Language' approach to education. This is underpinned by the idea that, for children to have a well-rounded education, they need to be able to speak more than one language.

Each week of the Communikids Summer Camp is dedicated to celebrating the culture of a particular country or geographical location. For instance, for those learning Mandarin, there will be a week devoted to learning all about China, one devoted to Taipei, one on Singapore, and so forth. As they embark on this global academic journey, the children are given an insight into a world that seems entirely distinct from their own; yet after gaining an appreciation of the food they eat, the music they listen to, and the prayers they pray, they can see and value the culture from an insider's perspective.

The Communikids Summer Camp places a pivotal emphasis on play-based learning. For instance, each child is given their own personal passport to make the course as engaging as possible. As each country-themed week passes, they get a stamp to recognize their completion of that nationality's cultural education. Learning a language via the Communikids method entails complete absorption in the culture and traditions of countries that speak the target language. This fosters an ability and - crucially - a willingness to connect with people with different backgrounds from their own.

Aside from the social impact, having a second string to your linguistic bow can also have various cognitive benefits. For instance, multilingualism or bilingualism can help children enhance their problem-solving, multi-tasking, and creativity. Furthermore, becoming multilingual from an early age can improve children's working memories, as well as increasing children's capacity for flexible thinking, self-control, and attention.

Communikids is in the 8% of pre-schools that have been awarded with the prestigious National Association for the Education of Young Children Accreditation. It is also partnering with Washington's District of Columbia to provide three and 4-year-old residents with pre-school services for free.

As Communikids' 2022 installment of its popular Summer Camp series approaches, enrolled students can look forward to an experience that goes well beyond the traditional teaching experience. The 'Around the World' program incorporates interactive activities such as cooking, art, music, and dance, rooted in specific cultural traditions. As Communikids' Co-Founder and CEO, Raul Echevarria, highlights, "Our objective is not simply to teach our students the essentials of a particular language. We go a step further and help them feel and experience the cultures linked to each language, which makes the overall process all the more engaging and memorable for the children. We're not merely creating potential linguistics scholars - we're creating future global citizens."

