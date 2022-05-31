Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies EP Gabon's (Paris:EC) ordinary Annual Shareholders' Meeting was held today in Libreville, chaired by Mr. Henri-Max NDONG NZUE.

Shareholders approved all resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors, including:

Approval of the 2021 financial statements including a net income of $33 million under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) referential and $24 million under OHADA standards.

Approval of the payment of a net dividend of $16.67 per share related to the financial year 2021 for a total amount of $75 million.

Renewal of the directors mandates of the Gabonese Republic and MM. Stéphane BASSENE, Olivier JOCKTANE and Bertrand BRUN for a two-year term expiring at the end of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the 2023 financial statements.

Determination of the global compensation ceiling of the statutory auditors for preparing their reports on the 2021 financial statements.

A detailed breakdown of the vote tallies will be posted on the Company's website www.ep.totalenergies.ga in the coming days.

The Board of Directors in its meeting today approved the modalities of the dividend payment. The $16,67 per share dividend will be paid in euro as from June 10, 2022 in an equivalent amount of €15.56 per share, based on the European Central Bank's rate of $1.0713 per euro on May 31, 2022.

About TotalEnergies EP Gabon

TotalEnergies EP Gabon is 58.28% owned by TotalEnergies S. E, 25% by the Gabonese Republic and 16.72% by the public.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

Twitter @TotalEnergies LinkedIn TotalEnergies Facebook TotalEnergies Instagram TotalEnergies

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies Company" and "Company" appearing in this document are used to refer to TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that TotalEnergies SE controls directly or indirectly. Similarly, the terms "we", "us", "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE holds a stake directly or indirectly are separate and autonomous legal persons. TotalEnergies SE cannot be held liable for acts or omissions emanating from these companies.

This document may contain forward-looking statements. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are dependent on risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries undertakes or assumes any commitment or responsibility to investors or any other stakeholder to update or revise, in particular as a result of new information or future events, any or all of the statements, forward-looking information, trends or objectives contained in this document. Information regarding risk factors that could have a material adverse effect on TotalEnergies' financial results or operations is also available in the most up-to-date versions of the Universal Registration Document filed by TotalEnergies SE with the Autorité des marchés financiers and Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005971/en/

Contacts:

TotalEnergies EP Gabon

actionnariat-epgabon@totalenergies.com

Media Relations: +33 (0)1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR

Investor Relations: +33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com