Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH") announced today that on June 15, 2022 (the "Redemption Date") it intends to redeem all of its outstanding 5.500% senior notes due 2022 (Common Code: 124295700 (144A) 124295696 (Regulation S); ISIN: XS1242957006 (144A) XS1242956966 (Regulation S)) (the "2022 Notes") at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the 2022 Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the Redemption Date. As of the date of this announcement, $630,623,000 aggregate principal amount of the 2022 Notes is outstanding.

PSH has instructed The Bank of New York Mellon, as the trustee for the 2022 Notes, to distribute a notice of redemption to all holders of the 2022 Notes. The 2022 Notes must be surrendered to The Bank of New York Mellon to collect the redemption price pursuant to the notice of redemption.

Forward-Looking Statements

Nothing in this announcement is, or should be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future. This announcement may include certain forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on various assumptions and expectations which may or may not prove to be correct. No representations or warranties are made by any person as to the accuracy of such statements.

This announcement contains Inside Information as defined under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. registered place of business: P.O. Box 255, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 3QL

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

