Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2022) - Royal Fox Gold Inc. (TSXV: FOXG) ("Royal Fox" or the "Company") announces that further to its press release of May 21, 2021 and pursuant to the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement dated November 30, 2020, as amended March 23, 2021 and April 21, 2021, (collectively, the "Definitive Agreement"), entered into between the Company, Frank Guillemette (the "Principal Shareholder"), Jonathan Girard and Jean-Francois Girard (together with the Principal Shareholder, the "Vendors"), the Company purchased from the Vendors all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of 9396-1217 Quebec Inc., whose sole asset is 100% of the common shares in the capital of 9220-5392 Quebec Inc. o/a Mines Royales Quebec ("MRQ"), the Company has issued an aggregate of 15,503,876 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of the Company to the Vendors. The Common Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

Pursuant to Definitive Agreement, Mr. Frank Guillemette was issued 15,127,264 Common Shares. Immediately prior to the issuance, Mr. Guillemette held, directly or indirectly, 59,242,510 Common Shares and 500,000 stock options. Upon completion of is issuance, Mr. Guillemette will beneficially own or control 74,369,774 Common Shares of the Company and 500,000 stock options, representing approximately 25.66% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 25.79% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially basis. Depending on market and other conditions, or as future circumstances may dictate, Mr. Guillemette may from time to time increase or decrease its holdings of Common Shares or other securities of the Company. A copy of the early warning report will be available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Royal Fox Gold Inc.

Royal Fox Gold Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of the Philibert Project near Chibougamau, Québec. The Philibert Project comprises 110 mineral titles having a total approximate area of 5,393 hectares of highly prospective ground, 9km from IAMGOLD's Nelligan Gold project which was awarded the "Discovery of the Year" by the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (AEMQ) in 2019.

To date, more than $10M (historical value) have been spent on the Philibert Project, with more than 60,000 metres of drilling completed. The Company is focused on de-risking the asset and releasing a maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate which will incorporate results from both brownfield and greenfield exploration, combined with extensive historical data. The Philibert Project is owned by SOQUEM. Royal Fox is currently undergoing an ownership option process, details of which can be found in the corporate presentation available on the Company's website. More details are available in the corporate presentation of Royal Fox at: www.royalfoxgold.com.

About SOQUEM

SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is dedicated to promoting the exploration, discovery, and development of mining properties in Quebec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining strong local economies. Proud partner and ambassador for the development of Quebec's mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research, and strategic minerals to be well-positioned for the future.

