Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2022) - Tempus Capital Inc. (CSE: TEMP) ("Tempus" or the "Company") is pleased to report its operational and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Additional information concerning the Company, including its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, can be found at SEDAR.

Q1 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Rental revenue increased by 21% compared to Q1 fiscal 2021.

Net rental revenue of $175,683 an increase of 21% over $145,451 in 2021.

Positive earnings from investment in Fritz Cannabis.

Gain of $20,000 resulting from partial sale of investment in Fritz Cannabis.

Currently at a 100% occupancy rate.

"We are very pleased that Tempus Capital was able to achieve such strong numbers over the last quarter," said Russell Tanz, Tempus President and CEO. "Our tenant base has remained stable during the period. In addition, the commercial property acquired during Q1 2021 increased our earnings base. As we move forward through 2022, we plan to continue to build shareholder value through acquisitions and diversification."

Tempus is a real estate operating company engaged in the acquisition, development, and ownership of income-producing properties in Canada, focusing on strip mall shopping centres, storefront retail, and mixed residential and commercial properties. Tempus is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta.

