Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2022) - Pine Valley Mining Corporation (OTC: PVM) announces that it has declared a cash dividend of CDN$0.04 per share (aggregating to CDN$3,029,315.12) on its issued and outstanding 75,732,878 common shares, payable on June 24, 2022 to the holders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2022.

