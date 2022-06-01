Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2022) - Scryb Inc. (CSE: SCYB) (OTCQB: SCYRF) (FSE: EIY) ("Scryb' or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Cybeats is attending the RSA Conference1, the world's leading IT security conference and exposition. Cybeats will be present through the entire duration of events which run from Monday, June 6 to Thursday, June 9th, 2022.

Cybeats' Chief Revenue Officer, Bob Lyle, and Chris Blask, VP Strategy are both attending the 31st annual RSA conference (RSAC) in San Francisco, coined the 'world's tech capital'. RSAC is the premier series of global security events that provides year-round industry learning for the cybersecurity community and notably amasses over 45,000 IT security professionals each year.

Cybeats to Host 'SBOM Meetup' during the RSA Conference

Cybeats will be hosting an 'SBOM Meetup' event in San Francisco during the RSA Conference on the evening of Monday, June 6, 2022. This meetup is open to any IT security professionals and SBOM enthusiasts who want to engage in lively discussions surrounding software supply chain or cybersecurity. Should you wish to attend this event feel free to reach out to info@cybeats.com for more information.





"In attending the RSA conference, Cybeats will engage with the ultimate marketplace for leading technologies and cybersecurity organizations, and provide Cybeats opportunities to expand its growing commercial pipeline. During RSA, Cybeats will also be hosting an 'SBOM Meetup' - join us for an exciting networking event with like-minded cybersecurity professionals while offering a thought-provoking discussion," said Bob Lyle, CRO, Cybeats.

The RSA Conference provides global industry exposure and hands-on commercial opportunities with some of the largest enterprises, and influential, thought-provoking leaders across the cybersecurity industry. With the rapidly-evolving landscape of the security industry, Cybeats is eager to stay up to date on current and future industry concerns, and have access to unbiased content that will enable Cybeats to strengthen its cybersecurity brand presence and team members.

About SBOM

An SBOM is a record of all software components that make up a product. It is a complete, formally structured list of components, libraries, and modules that are included in the software. An analogy for SBOM is the nutritional ingredients list found on everyday food products, such as a can of coke. A Coca Cola ingredient list includes information that can be used to gauge allergy risk, expiry dates, and other food safety information. Just as food products are mandated to provide this list to consumers, SBOM is quickly becoming a similar standard in the software industry.

The Whitehouse signed an executive order in May 2021 stipulating that all vendors responsible for supplying software to federal agencies must provide an SBOM. Organizations and governments are growing more aware of the importance of software supply chain security. Many regulations take effect in and around August 2022, and others are to follow thereafter. It is anticipated that SBOM will become a global standard across industries.

Cybeats SBOM Studio gives access to one-of-a-kind tools to manage SBOM needs and software vulnerabilities, and provides proactive mitigation of risks to their software supply chain. Key product features include:

SBOM document management and repository

Vulnerability, threat insights, risk management

Software license infringement alerts

SBOM exchange with regulatory authorities, at reduced cost

About Cybeats

Cybeats delivers intelligent security applications for software supply chains and IoT connected devices, autonomously detecting and eliminating cyber risks from design to operation. Cybeats - Software Made Certain. Website: www.cybeats.com

About Scryb

Scryb is a platform that powers businesses and technologies with applied intelligence, real-time analytics, and actionable insights. The platform boasts proven adaptability across diverse markets, from digital health and diagnostics to cybersecurity and manufacturing. The cloud-based platform is composed of crucial elements including sensor technology, IoT, predictive analytics, and computer vision.

For more information, please visit our website at: http://scryb.ai

