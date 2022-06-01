Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2022) - China Education Resources Inc. (TSXV: CHN) (OTC Pink: CHNUF) ("CER") today provides shareholders and investors with an update:

Further to the CER's press release dated May 17, 2022, CER still remains in the default status of filing the 2021 annual audited consolidated financial statements ("financials") and Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"). Following the outbreaks of COVID-19 in many cities in China, including Beijing and Shanghai, the China central government has imposed "Zero-COVID" policy leading to lockdowns in these cities, which has caused our delay of the audit and finalize the 2021 financials and MD&A. CER intends to do the filings and any other periodic disclosure required under applicable securities laws as soon as practicable.

CER also announces that the Company has appointed Mr. Ansheng Zeng as a member to the CER's Board of Directors (the "Board") to replace Ms. Lian Li who resigned from the Board as a director due to personal reasons. Appointment of Mr. Zeng is subject to the approval by TSX Venture Exchange. Mr. Zeng is an entrepreneur with extensive experience in consulting and IT industries. We thank Ms. Li for her contributions to the Company.

