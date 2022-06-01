Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2022) - Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: NIRV) ("Nirvana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that ThreeD Capital Inc. has increased its investment in Nirvana. The Company announces that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of 500,000 units at a price of $0.30 per unit, for net proceeds of $150,000.00. Each unit consists of one share and one warrant to purchase a share at a price of $0.50 per share with an expiry date of May 29, 2025. The Shares issued will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period.

The Company is also settling outstanding indebtedness of $154,500 to two service providers with the issuance of 309,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.50 per share. The shares issued pursuant to this debt settlement are subject to a statutory four-month hold period.

