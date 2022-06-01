Regulatory News:

EUROAPI (Paris:EAPI) announced today the implementation of a liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux to enhance the liquidity of the EUROAPI shares admitted to trading on Euronext Paris.

The following resources will be allocated to the liquidity account:

500,000 euros

Resources will be raised to 2,000,000 euros, on the 31st day of trading post listing (which occurred on May 6, 2022), in compliance with the terms of the AMF Decision 2021-01 of 22 June 2021.

The execution of the liquidity contract may be suspended under the conditions set out in Article 5 of AMF Decision.

The liquidity contract may be terminated:

at any time by EUROAPI without prior notice

at any time by Kepler Cheuvreux, subject to thirty (30) calendar days' notice

without notice and without formality if the shares are transferred to another stock market

The implementation of this liquidity contract will be carried out in accordance with the legal framework in force, and more particularly the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 on market abuse (MAR), Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of February 26, 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Articles L. 225-209 et seq. of the French Commercial Code and AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021 (AMF Decision), applicable as of July 1, 2021.

About EUROAPI

EUROAPI is focused on reinventing active ingredient solutions to sustainably meet customers' and patients' needs around the world. We are a leading player in active pharmaceutical ingredients with approximately 200 products in our portfolio, offering a large span of technologies, while developing innovative molecules through our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) activities.

Taking action for health by enabling access to essential therapies inspires our 3,350 people every day. With strong research and development capabilities and six manufacturing sites all located in Europe, EUROAPI ensures API manufacturing of the highest quality to supply customers in more than 80 countries. EUROAPI is listed on Euronext. Find out more at www.euroapi.com

