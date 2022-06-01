Hexagon Composites ASA: Hexagon Digital Wave announces new President

June 1, 2022 - Hexagon Digital Wave is pleased to announce the appointment of Melissa D. Holler as its new President, effective May 23rd, 2022. A highly experienced senior leader with more than 25 years' experience from both mature and startup companies, Ms. Holler has a proven track record in strategy development and execution, as well as significant commercial experience within digital transformation solutions. Most recently she served as Vice President Digital Business at FLSmidth, a Denmark-based Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and digital supplier to the global cement and mining industries. Prior to FLSmidth, Ms. Holler held global vice president roles at Emerson Automation, as well as other leadership roles at Siemens Energy & Automation and Rockwell Automation. She holds a Master of Science in Business and Engineering from Case Western Reserve University, and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.

Hexagon Digital Wave is a global leader in non-destructive testing methods for high-pressure vessels, setting a worldwide standard of safety and enabling the energy transformation. As a subsidiary of Hexagon Composites ASA, Hexagon Digital Wave manufactures Ultrasonic Examination (UE) cylinder testing equipment, Modal Acoustic Emission (MAE) testing equipment and associated inspection services. With applications worldwide, Hexagon Digital Wave serves government entities, academic institutes, and private clients in the compressed gas and pressure vessel industries.

"Hexagon Digital Wave's technology enables digital transformation in the clean mobility and industrial gas markets," says Jon Erik Engeset, CEO Hexagon Composites. "Having expansive digitalization experience from the renewable, automotive, and oil & gas sectors, Melissa will provide visionary and strategic leadership for the organization and enhance our speed to market."

Ms. Holler will be based in the Denver, Colorado area where Hexagon Digital Wave is located.

For more information:



Ryan Pennock, Head of Marketing and Business Development, Hexagon Digital Wave

Telephone: +1 770-262-4719 | ryan.pennock@hexagondigitalwave.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com



About Hexagon Digital Wave

Hexagon Digital Wave, a subsidiary of Hexagon Composites ASA, is a manufacturer of Ultrasonic Examination (UE) cylinder testing equipment, Modal Acoustic Emission (MAE) testing equipment and a provider of associated inspection services. With applications worldwide, Hexagon Digital Wave serves?government entities, academic institutes, and private?clients in the compressed gas and pressure vessel industries.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

