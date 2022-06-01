Regulatory News:

Haffner Energy (Paris:ALHAF) is launching a new roll-out phase of Hynoca, its unique technology for decarbonizing and producing green hydrogen as well as renewable gas by thermolysis of biomass. The innovations implemented will increase the hydrogen production capacity of each module while reducing the footprint on the client's site.

In this context, Haffner Energy has just signed an amendment to the contract concluded in July 2020 with R-Hynoca, a joint venture created with the company ENR (Réseau Energies Renouvelables), which is itself a subsidiary of the Strasbourg energy company R-GDS.

The initial contract specified the assembly and installation in 2021 of a pilot module with a production capacity of 11 kg of hydrogen per hour, followed by two additional modules in 2022 for a total production of three modules of 33 kg of hydrogen per hour by mid-2023.

The amendment signed on 31 May 2022 now calls for the supply to R-Hynoca of 2 modules producing a total of 30 kg of hydrogen per hour instead of the 3 initially planned for the same capacity. These modules will be delivered to the R-GDS site at the end of 2023. With a more efficient technology, they will also meet the space constraints of the R-GDS site.

In the meantime, Haffner Energy will install a new generation module in Strasbourg on which tests will be carried out until 1st quarter 2023. The two demonstration modules will be progressively moved to Haffner Energy's future test and research and development station, whose site is currently being identified.

According to the strategy outlined at the time of its initial public offering on 14 February 2022, Haffner Energy is accelerating its investments in R&D to offer its customers, industrial consumers of hydrogen or gas as well as players in clean mobility, more and more efficient technological solutions that meet the strategic needs of Europe's energy independence combined with the acceleration of its decarbonization.

About Haffner Energy

A family-owned company co-founded and co-led by Marc and Philippe Haffner, player in the energy transition for 28 years, Haffner Energy designs and provides technologies and services that enable its customers to produce green hydrogen and renewable gas replacing natural gas, combined with carbon capture through the co-production of biochar via its Hynoca process based on thermolysis of biomass. This process allows the production of hydrogen or renewable gas at highly competitive costs, with negative carbon balance of 12 kg (net) of CO2 per kg of hydrogen, while depending very little on the electricity grid and the cost of electricity. This allows Haffner Energy to make a very rapid and agile contribution to the strategic challenges of Europe's energy independence combined with the acceleration of its decarbonization.

