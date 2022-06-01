Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.06.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Sensationelle Q1 Zahlen - zündet jetzt der Kursturbo?
WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 
Frankfurt
01.06.22
08:22 Uhr
4,360 Euro
-0,100
-2,24 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4204,58009:12
PR Newswire
01.06.2022 | 08:04
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 31

1 June 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 31 May 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 75,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 379.3438 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 381.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 376.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 3,734,210 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 242,357,213, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 31 May 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
652380.50 08:16:3000059215646TRLO0LSE
1229380.50 08:16:3000059215647TRLO0LSE
1349380.00 08:20:5600059215987TRLO0LSE
1470380.00 08:20:5600059215988TRLO0LSE
400378.50 08:53:0000059217494TRLO0LSE
379378.50 08:53:0000059217495TRLO0LSE
409378.50 08:59:4000059217733TRLO0LSE
538378.50 09:00:1800059217748TRLO0LSE
363378.50 09:00:1800059217749TRLO0LSE
11380.50 09:07:1300059218025TRLO0LSE
154380.50 09:07:1300059218026TRLO0LSE
44380.50 09:07:1300059218027TRLO0LSE
1160380.50 09:07:1300059218028TRLO0LSE
2825381.00 09:25:1600059218541TRLO0LSE
28380.50 09:25:1700059218542TRLO0LSE
27380.50 09:25:1800059218543TRLO0LSE
27380.50 09:25:1800059218544TRLO0LSE
28380.50 09:30:1900059218655TRLO0LSE
460380.50 09:40:3000059218970TRLO0LSE
669381.50 09:43:4300059219022TRLO0LSE
276381.50 09:43:4300059219023TRLO0LSE
93381.50 09:43:4300059219024TRLO0LSE
462381.50 09:43:4300059219025TRLO0LSE
500381.00 09:51:4000059219206TRLO0LSE
966381.00 09:51:4000059219207TRLO0LSE
356380.50 09:52:1200059219225TRLO0LSE
484380.50 09:52:1200059219226TRLO0LSE
1203380.50 09:52:1200059219227TRLO0LSE
369380.50 09:52:1200059219228TRLO0LSE
85379.00 10:13:1300059219763TRLO0LSE
1219379.00 10:13:1300059219764TRLO0LSE
140378.00 10:14:3800059219825TRLO0LSE
1378.00 10:14:4700059219843TRLO0LSE
408378.00 10:15:4500059219891TRLO0LSE
438378.00 10:15:4500059219892TRLO0LSE
582378.00 10:15:4500059219893TRLO0LSE
1000377.50 10:30:1000059220412TRLO0LSE
177377.50 10:30:1100059220413TRLO0LSE
1476378.50 10:41:1900059220968TRLO0LSE
1552378.00 11:01:1300059221941TRLO0LSE
1478377.50 11:01:1500059221945TRLO0LSE
431376.50 11:17:0700059222586TRLO0LSE
822378.50 11:44:0000059223226TRLO0LSE
270378.50 11:44:0000059223227TRLO0LSE
147378.50 11:44:3500059223239TRLO0LSE
224378.50 11:46:0600059223330TRLO0LSE
147378.00 11:51:0800059223482TRLO0LSE
1316378.00 11:51:0800059223483TRLO0LSE
464378.00 12:03:0600059223849TRLO0LSE
132379.00 12:16:1000059224208TRLO0LSE
132379.00 12:16:2000059224210TRLO0LSE
1275379.00 12:16:2000059224211TRLO0LSE
1412378.50 12:21:5200059224326TRLO0LSE
133378.50 12:41:3000059224809TRLO0LSE
1375378.50 12:41:3000059224810TRLO0LSE
32379.00 12:56:1200059225067TRLO0LSE
1483379.00 12:56:1200059225068TRLO0LSE
500379.00 13:08:0300059225353TRLO0LSE
396379.00 13:08:0300059225354TRLO0LSE
278379.00 13:08:0600059225355TRLO0LSE
103379.00 13:08:0600059225356TRLO0LSE
119379.00 13:08:3700059225380TRLO0LSE
350379.00 13:21:5900059225637TRLO0LSE
29379.00 13:22:1200059225641TRLO0LSE
304379.50 13:22:4900059225658TRLO0LSE
424380.00 13:28:0900059225736TRLO0LSE
401380.00 13:31:4600059225926TRLO0LSE
1055380.00 13:34:4500059225988TRLO0LSE
1000380.00 13:40:5400059226180TRLO0LSE
476380.00 13:40:5400059226181TRLO0LSE
657379.50 13:41:3200059226197TRLO0LSE
155380.00 13:55:5100059226669TRLO0LSE
546380.00 13:55:5100059226670TRLO0LSE
197380.00 13:55:5100059226671TRLO0LSE
451380.00 13:55:5200059226672TRLO0LSE
799379.50 13:57:3100059226722TRLO0LSE
1555379.50 13:57:3100059226723TRLO0LSE
1395379.00 14:06:1500059226985TRLO0LSE
412379.50 14:26:5900059227714TRLO0LSE
455379.50 14:27:3900059227753TRLO0LSE
85379.50 14:27:4200059227758TRLO0LSE
1103380.00 14:32:0600059228030TRLO0LSE
451380.00 14:32:0600059228031TRLO0LSE
418379.50 14:33:3900059228194TRLO0LSE
1193379.50 14:33:3900059228195TRLO0LSE
638379.50 14:42:1500059229332TRLO0LSE
500379.50 14:42:1500059229333TRLO0LSE
376379.50 14:42:1500059229334TRLO0LSE
800379.50 14:47:1500059229705TRLO0LSE
400379.50 14:47:1500059229706TRLO0LSE
62379.00 14:47:1600059229707TRLO0LSE
1585380.00 14:56:0500059230206TRLO0LSE
1402379.50 14:56:1800059230216TRLO0LSE
1398379.50 14:59:5100059230334TRLO0LSE
216379.50 15:03:3800059230510TRLO0LSE
1091379.50 15:03:3800059230511TRLO0LSE
400378.50 15:16:1900059231265TRLO0LSE
559378.50 15:16:1900059231266TRLO0LSE
500379.50 15:23:2400059231661TRLO0LSE
500379.50 15:23:2400059231662TRLO0LSE
552379.50 15:23:2400059231663TRLO0LSE
307380.00 15:29:1900059231916TRLO0LSE
2380.00 15:29:1900059231917TRLO0LSE
3380.00 15:29:1900059231918TRLO0LSE
246380.00 15:29:1900059231919TRLO0LSE
400380.00 15:29:1900059231920TRLO0LSE
84380.00 15:29:1900059231921TRLO0LSE
500379.50 15:30:1400059231963TRLO0LSE
500379.50 15:30:1400059231964TRLO0LSE
500379.50 15:30:1400059231965TRLO0LSE
53379.50 15:30:1400059231966TRLO0LSE
856379.50 15:34:5300059232240TRLO0LSE
745379.50 15:34:5500059232241TRLO0LSE
300379.50 15:41:1500059232502TRLO0LSE
247379.50 15:41:1500059232503TRLO0LSE
400379.50 15:41:1500059232504TRLO0LSE
99379.50 15:41:1500059232505TRLO0LSE
334379.50 15:51:2000059233248TRLO0LSE
961379.50 15:51:2000059233249TRLO0LSE
400379.50 15:54:0500059233386TRLO0LSE
92379.50 15:55:1800059233425TRLO0LSE
169379.50 15:55:1800059233426TRLO0LSE
254379.50 15:55:1800059233427TRLO0LSE
757379.50 15:55:1800059233428TRLO0LSE
385378.50 16:05:3700059234060TRLO0LSE
176378.50 16:05:5400059234068TRLO0LSE
1833378.50 16:08:1000059234220TRLO0LSE
400378.50 16:10:1900059234331TRLO0LSE
119378.00 16:13:0200059234460TRLO0LSE
112378.00 16:13:0200059234461TRLO0LSE
30378.00 16:13:0200059234462TRLO0LSE
17378.00 16:13:0200059234463TRLO0LSE
1372378.00 16:13:0700059234472TRLO0LSE
147377.50 16:15:1300059234663TRLO0LSE
162377.50 16:17:0500059234809TRLO0LSE
53378.50 16:20:3900059235103TRLO0LSE
417378.50 16:20:3900059235104TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

