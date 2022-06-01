Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

1 June 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 31 May 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 75,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 379.3438 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 381.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 376.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 3,734,210 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 242,357,213, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 31 May 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 652 380.50 08:16:30 00059215646TRLO0 LSE 1229 380.50 08:16:30 00059215647TRLO0 LSE 1349 380.00 08:20:56 00059215987TRLO0 LSE 1470 380.00 08:20:56 00059215988TRLO0 LSE 400 378.50 08:53:00 00059217494TRLO0 LSE 379 378.50 08:53:00 00059217495TRLO0 LSE 409 378.50 08:59:40 00059217733TRLO0 LSE 538 378.50 09:00:18 00059217748TRLO0 LSE 363 378.50 09:00:18 00059217749TRLO0 LSE 11 380.50 09:07:13 00059218025TRLO0 LSE 154 380.50 09:07:13 00059218026TRLO0 LSE 44 380.50 09:07:13 00059218027TRLO0 LSE 1160 380.50 09:07:13 00059218028TRLO0 LSE 2825 381.00 09:25:16 00059218541TRLO0 LSE 28 380.50 09:25:17 00059218542TRLO0 LSE 27 380.50 09:25:18 00059218543TRLO0 LSE 27 380.50 09:25:18 00059218544TRLO0 LSE 28 380.50 09:30:19 00059218655TRLO0 LSE 460 380.50 09:40:30 00059218970TRLO0 LSE 669 381.50 09:43:43 00059219022TRLO0 LSE 276 381.50 09:43:43 00059219023TRLO0 LSE 93 381.50 09:43:43 00059219024TRLO0 LSE 462 381.50 09:43:43 00059219025TRLO0 LSE 500 381.00 09:51:40 00059219206TRLO0 LSE 966 381.00 09:51:40 00059219207TRLO0 LSE 356 380.50 09:52:12 00059219225TRLO0 LSE 484 380.50 09:52:12 00059219226TRLO0 LSE 1203 380.50 09:52:12 00059219227TRLO0 LSE 369 380.50 09:52:12 00059219228TRLO0 LSE 85 379.00 10:13:13 00059219763TRLO0 LSE 1219 379.00 10:13:13 00059219764TRLO0 LSE 140 378.00 10:14:38 00059219825TRLO0 LSE 1 378.00 10:14:47 00059219843TRLO0 LSE 408 378.00 10:15:45 00059219891TRLO0 LSE 438 378.00 10:15:45 00059219892TRLO0 LSE 582 378.00 10:15:45 00059219893TRLO0 LSE 1000 377.50 10:30:10 00059220412TRLO0 LSE 177 377.50 10:30:11 00059220413TRLO0 LSE 1476 378.50 10:41:19 00059220968TRLO0 LSE 1552 378.00 11:01:13 00059221941TRLO0 LSE 1478 377.50 11:01:15 00059221945TRLO0 LSE 431 376.50 11:17:07 00059222586TRLO0 LSE 822 378.50 11:44:00 00059223226TRLO0 LSE 270 378.50 11:44:00 00059223227TRLO0 LSE 147 378.50 11:44:35 00059223239TRLO0 LSE 224 378.50 11:46:06 00059223330TRLO0 LSE 147 378.00 11:51:08 00059223482TRLO0 LSE 1316 378.00 11:51:08 00059223483TRLO0 LSE 464 378.00 12:03:06 00059223849TRLO0 LSE 132 379.00 12:16:10 00059224208TRLO0 LSE 132 379.00 12:16:20 00059224210TRLO0 LSE 1275 379.00 12:16:20 00059224211TRLO0 LSE 1412 378.50 12:21:52 00059224326TRLO0 LSE 133 378.50 12:41:30 00059224809TRLO0 LSE 1375 378.50 12:41:30 00059224810TRLO0 LSE 32 379.00 12:56:12 00059225067TRLO0 LSE 1483 379.00 12:56:12 00059225068TRLO0 LSE 500 379.00 13:08:03 00059225353TRLO0 LSE 396 379.00 13:08:03 00059225354TRLO0 LSE 278 379.00 13:08:06 00059225355TRLO0 LSE 103 379.00 13:08:06 00059225356TRLO0 LSE 119 379.00 13:08:37 00059225380TRLO0 LSE 350 379.00 13:21:59 00059225637TRLO0 LSE 29 379.00 13:22:12 00059225641TRLO0 LSE 304 379.50 13:22:49 00059225658TRLO0 LSE 424 380.00 13:28:09 00059225736TRLO0 LSE 401 380.00 13:31:46 00059225926TRLO0 LSE 1055 380.00 13:34:45 00059225988TRLO0 LSE 1000 380.00 13:40:54 00059226180TRLO0 LSE 476 380.00 13:40:54 00059226181TRLO0 LSE 657 379.50 13:41:32 00059226197TRLO0 LSE 155 380.00 13:55:51 00059226669TRLO0 LSE 546 380.00 13:55:51 00059226670TRLO0 LSE 197 380.00 13:55:51 00059226671TRLO0 LSE 451 380.00 13:55:52 00059226672TRLO0 LSE 799 379.50 13:57:31 00059226722TRLO0 LSE 1555 379.50 13:57:31 00059226723TRLO0 LSE 1395 379.00 14:06:15 00059226985TRLO0 LSE 412 379.50 14:26:59 00059227714TRLO0 LSE 455 379.50 14:27:39 00059227753TRLO0 LSE 85 379.50 14:27:42 00059227758TRLO0 LSE 1103 380.00 14:32:06 00059228030TRLO0 LSE 451 380.00 14:32:06 00059228031TRLO0 LSE 418 379.50 14:33:39 00059228194TRLO0 LSE 1193 379.50 14:33:39 00059228195TRLO0 LSE 638 379.50 14:42:15 00059229332TRLO0 LSE 500 379.50 14:42:15 00059229333TRLO0 LSE 376 379.50 14:42:15 00059229334TRLO0 LSE 800 379.50 14:47:15 00059229705TRLO0 LSE 400 379.50 14:47:15 00059229706TRLO0 LSE 62 379.00 14:47:16 00059229707TRLO0 LSE 1585 380.00 14:56:05 00059230206TRLO0 LSE 1402 379.50 14:56:18 00059230216TRLO0 LSE 1398 379.50 14:59:51 00059230334TRLO0 LSE 216 379.50 15:03:38 00059230510TRLO0 LSE 1091 379.50 15:03:38 00059230511TRLO0 LSE 400 378.50 15:16:19 00059231265TRLO0 LSE 559 378.50 15:16:19 00059231266TRLO0 LSE 500 379.50 15:23:24 00059231661TRLO0 LSE 500 379.50 15:23:24 00059231662TRLO0 LSE 552 379.50 15:23:24 00059231663TRLO0 LSE 307 380.00 15:29:19 00059231916TRLO0 LSE 2 380.00 15:29:19 00059231917TRLO0 LSE 3 380.00 15:29:19 00059231918TRLO0 LSE 246 380.00 15:29:19 00059231919TRLO0 LSE 400 380.00 15:29:19 00059231920TRLO0 LSE 84 380.00 15:29:19 00059231921TRLO0 LSE 500 379.50 15:30:14 00059231963TRLO0 LSE 500 379.50 15:30:14 00059231964TRLO0 LSE 500 379.50 15:30:14 00059231965TRLO0 LSE 53 379.50 15:30:14 00059231966TRLO0 LSE 856 379.50 15:34:53 00059232240TRLO0 LSE 745 379.50 15:34:55 00059232241TRLO0 LSE 300 379.50 15:41:15 00059232502TRLO0 LSE 247 379.50 15:41:15 00059232503TRLO0 LSE 400 379.50 15:41:15 00059232504TRLO0 LSE 99 379.50 15:41:15 00059232505TRLO0 LSE 334 379.50 15:51:20 00059233248TRLO0 LSE 961 379.50 15:51:20 00059233249TRLO0 LSE 400 379.50 15:54:05 00059233386TRLO0 LSE 92 379.50 15:55:18 00059233425TRLO0 LSE 169 379.50 15:55:18 00059233426TRLO0 LSE 254 379.50 15:55:18 00059233427TRLO0 LSE 757 379.50 15:55:18 00059233428TRLO0 LSE 385 378.50 16:05:37 00059234060TRLO0 LSE 176 378.50 16:05:54 00059234068TRLO0 LSE 1833 378.50 16:08:10 00059234220TRLO0 LSE 400 378.50 16:10:19 00059234331TRLO0 LSE 119 378.00 16:13:02 00059234460TRLO0 LSE 112 378.00 16:13:02 00059234461TRLO0 LSE 30 378.00 16:13:02 00059234462TRLO0 LSE 17 378.00 16:13:02 00059234463TRLO0 LSE 1372 378.00 16:13:07 00059234472TRLO0 LSE 147 377.50 16:15:13 00059234663TRLO0 LSE 162 377.50 16:17:05 00059234809TRLO0 LSE 53 378.50 16:20:39 00059235103TRLO0 LSE 417 378.50 16:20:39 00059235104TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com