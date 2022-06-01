Pan African Resources Plc - Appointment of Berenberg as Joint Broker

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR ticker code: PAFRY

("Pan African" or the "Company" or the "Group")

Appointment of Berenberg as Joint Broker

Pan African is pleased to announce the appointment of Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG ("Berenberg") as Joint Broker to the Company alongside its existing brokers with immediate effect.

Rosebank

1 June 2022

