The Japanese authorities will provide a maximum rebate of JPY 303,500 ($2,350)/kW for solar projects ranging in size from 10 kW to 50 kW. Projects above 50 kW will be assigned a rebate of JPY 205,900/kW.Japan's Ministry of Environment has launched a rebate scheme for solar projects on farmland, water reservoirs, and waste disposal sites. The program will cover up to 50% of a project's costs, provided that the grant does not exceed JPY 300 million. Selected developers will be able to buy the solar modules, batteries and power electronics equipment. Projects ranging in size from 10 kW to 50 kW ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...