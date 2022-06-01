Savannah Energy plans to install up to 300 MW of solar and a battery to power operations at its recently acquired Doba Oil project in Chad. It has also pledged up to 100 MW of solar and the same amount of wind to generate power for the capital, N'Djamena.Savannah Energy has signed a deal with the government of Chad to develop up to 400 MW of solar-plus-battery projects in the country. Reuters reported in January that London-based Savannah Energy paid $626 million to Exxon Mobil and Petronas to acquire interests in Chad and neighboring Cameroon, including a 75% stake in the Doba Oil Project. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...