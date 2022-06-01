The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 01.06.2022Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 01.06.2022Aktien1 JE00BPCP3Z37 Cleantech Lithium PLC2 CA6044741065 Minto Metals Corp.3 ES0105357000 Quid Pro Quo Alquiler Seguro Socimi S.A.4 LU2380749676 SMG European Recovery SPAC SE5 ES06784309G2 Telefónica S.A. BZR6 CA2752551077 East Side Games Group Inc.7 CA36117W1032 Future Fuel Corp.8 CA56086E1088 Majuba Hill Copper Corp.9 SE0017859259 Tethys Oil ABAnleihen/ETN1 XS2487770104 BAWAG P.S.K.2 DE000HV2AYZ8 UniCredit Bank AG3 AT0000A2YA29 Erste Group Bank AG4 FR001400AO14 Société Générale S.A.5 GB00BPBPX655 DCM US Multi-Family Homes PLC6 DE000HLB73V8 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale7 XS2337090851 Leverage Shares 3x Alibaba ETP Securities8 XS2337092808 Leverage Shares 3x Baidu ETP Securities9 XS2399369896 Leverage Shares 3x Long Gold Miners ETP Securities10 XS2399364152 Leverage Shares 5x Long US Tech 100 ETP Securities11 XS2337087808 Leverage Shares 3x JD.Com ETP Securities12 XS2399370555 Leverage Shares 3x Long Oil & Gas ETP Securities13 XS2399369979 Leverage Shares -3x Short Gold Miners ETP Securities14 XS2399364582 Leverage Shares 5x Long US 500 ETP Securities15 XS2399368492 Leverage Shares -3x Short ARK NextGen Internet ETP Securities16 XS2399367841 Leverage Shares -3x Short ARK Genomic Revolution ETP Securities17 XS2399371108 Leverage Shares -3x Short Clean Energy ETP Securities18 XS2337093525 Leverage Shares -1x Short Baidu ETP Securities19 XS2399368906 Leverage Shares -3x Short ARK Innovation ETP Securities20 XS2399365043 Leverage Shares 3x Long Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) ETP Securities21 XS2399364665 Leverage Shares -3x Short US 500 ETP Securities22 XS2399367502 Leverage Shares 3x Long Semiconductors ETP Securities23 XS2399370472 Leverage Shares -3x Short Biotechnology ETP Securities24 XS2399370399 Leverage Shares 3x Long Biotechnology ETP Securities25 XS2399370043 Leverage Shares 3x Long China Tech ETP Securities26 XS2399364319 Leverage Shares -3x Short US Tech 100 ETP Securities27 XS2399369383 Leverage Shares 3x Long Airlines ETP Securities28 XS2399369540 Leverage Shares 3x Long Financials ETP Securities29 XS2399367684 Leverage Shares -3x Short Semiconductors ETP Securities30 XS2399370126 Leverage Shares -3x Short China Tech ETP Securities31 XS2399365555 Leverage Shares -3x Short NIO ETP Securities32 XS2399371017 Leverage Shares 3x Long Clean Energy ETP Securities33 XS2399364822 Leverage Shares 3x Long Total World ETP Securities34 XS2399369623 Leverage Shares -3x Short Financials ETP Securities35 XS2399365472 Leverage Shares 3x Long NIO ETP Securities36 XS2399369466 Leverage Shares -3x Short Airlines ETP Securities37 XS2399368575 LS ARK NextGen Internet Tracker ETP38 XS2399368062 LS ARK Genomic Revolution Tracker ETP39 XS2399369037 LS ARK Innovation Tracker ETP40 XS2399367767 Leverage Shares 3x Long ARK Genomic Revolution ETP Securities41 XS2399370803 Leverage Shares -3x Short Oil & Gas ETP Securities42 XS2399365399 Leverage Shares -3x Short Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) ETP Securities43 IE00BKT66M25 Leverage Shares -1x Alibaba ETP Securities44 XS2337087980 Leverage Shares -1x Short JD.Com ETP Securities45 XS2399368146 Leverage Shares 3x Long ARK NextGen Internet ETP Securities46 XS2399368658 Leverage Shares 3x Long ARK Innovation ETP Securities47 XS2297549128 Leverage Shares 3x Tesla ETP Securities