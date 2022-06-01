The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 01.06.2022
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 01.06.2022
Aktien
1 JE00BPCP3Z37 Cleantech Lithium PLC
2 CA6044741065 Minto Metals Corp.
3 ES0105357000 Quid Pro Quo Alquiler Seguro Socimi S.A.
4 LU2380749676 SMG European Recovery SPAC SE
5 ES06784309G2 Telefónica S.A. BZR
6 CA2752551077 East Side Games Group Inc.
7 CA36117W1032 Future Fuel Corp.
8 CA56086E1088 Majuba Hill Copper Corp.
9 SE0017859259 Tethys Oil AB
Anleihen/ETN
1 XS2487770104 BAWAG P.S.K.
2 DE000HV2AYZ8 UniCredit Bank AG
3 AT0000A2YA29 Erste Group Bank AG
4 FR001400AO14 Société Générale S.A.
5 GB00BPBPX655 DCM US Multi-Family Homes PLC
6 DE000HLB73V8 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
7 XS2337090851 Leverage Shares 3x Alibaba ETP Securities
8 XS2337092808 Leverage Shares 3x Baidu ETP Securities
9 XS2399369896 Leverage Shares 3x Long Gold Miners ETP Securities
10 XS2399364152 Leverage Shares 5x Long US Tech 100 ETP Securities
11 XS2337087808 Leverage Shares 3x JD.Com ETP Securities
12 XS2399370555 Leverage Shares 3x Long Oil & Gas ETP Securities
13 XS2399369979 Leverage Shares -3x Short Gold Miners ETP Securities
14 XS2399364582 Leverage Shares 5x Long US 500 ETP Securities
15 XS2399368492 Leverage Shares -3x Short ARK NextGen Internet ETP Securities
16 XS2399367841 Leverage Shares -3x Short ARK Genomic Revolution ETP Securities
17 XS2399371108 Leverage Shares -3x Short Clean Energy ETP Securities
18 XS2337093525 Leverage Shares -1x Short Baidu ETP Securities
19 XS2399368906 Leverage Shares -3x Short ARK Innovation ETP Securities
20 XS2399365043 Leverage Shares 3x Long Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) ETP Securities
21 XS2399364665 Leverage Shares -3x Short US 500 ETP Securities
22 XS2399367502 Leverage Shares 3x Long Semiconductors ETP Securities
23 XS2399370472 Leverage Shares -3x Short Biotechnology ETP Securities
24 XS2399370399 Leverage Shares 3x Long Biotechnology ETP Securities
25 XS2399370043 Leverage Shares 3x Long China Tech ETP Securities
26 XS2399364319 Leverage Shares -3x Short US Tech 100 ETP Securities
27 XS2399369383 Leverage Shares 3x Long Airlines ETP Securities
28 XS2399369540 Leverage Shares 3x Long Financials ETP Securities
29 XS2399367684 Leverage Shares -3x Short Semiconductors ETP Securities
30 XS2399370126 Leverage Shares -3x Short China Tech ETP Securities
31 XS2399365555 Leverage Shares -3x Short NIO ETP Securities
32 XS2399371017 Leverage Shares 3x Long Clean Energy ETP Securities
33 XS2399364822 Leverage Shares 3x Long Total World ETP Securities
34 XS2399369623 Leverage Shares -3x Short Financials ETP Securities
35 XS2399365472 Leverage Shares 3x Long NIO ETP Securities
36 XS2399369466 Leverage Shares -3x Short Airlines ETP Securities
37 XS2399368575 LS ARK NextGen Internet Tracker ETP
38 XS2399368062 LS ARK Genomic Revolution Tracker ETP
39 XS2399369037 LS ARK Innovation Tracker ETP
40 XS2399367767 Leverage Shares 3x Long ARK Genomic Revolution ETP Securities
41 XS2399370803 Leverage Shares -3x Short Oil & Gas ETP Securities
42 XS2399365399 Leverage Shares -3x Short Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) ETP Securities
43 IE00BKT66M25 Leverage Shares -1x Alibaba ETP Securities
44 XS2337087980 Leverage Shares -1x Short JD.Com ETP Securities
45 XS2399368146 Leverage Shares 3x Long ARK NextGen Internet ETP Securities
46 XS2399368658 Leverage Shares 3x Long ARK Innovation ETP Securities
47 XS2297549128 Leverage Shares 3x Tesla ETP Securities
