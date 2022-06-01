Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Precise Biometrics AB (94/22)

Referring to the bulletin from Precise Biometrics AB's annual general meeting, held on 19 May, 2022, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:10. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jun 9, 2022. The order book will not change. Short name: PREC Terms: Reverse split: 1:10 Current ISIN: SE0001823303 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jun 8, 2022 New ISIN code: SE0018013849 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Jun 9, 2022 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.