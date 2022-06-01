Anzeige
InnoCan Pharma: Sensationelle Q1 Zahlen - zündet jetzt der Kursturbo?
WKN: A0LA8Z ISIN: SE0001823303 
Frankfurt
01.06.22
08:22 Uhr
0,060 Euro
-0,006
-9,09 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Precise Biometrics AB (94/22)

Referring to the bulletin from Precise Biometrics AB's annual general meeting,
held on 19 May, 2022, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in
relations 1:10. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from
Jun 9, 2022. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 PREC        
Terms:                    Reverse split: 1:10
Current ISIN:                SE0001823303    
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jun 8, 2022    
New ISIN code:                SE0018013849    
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Jun 9, 2022    

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
