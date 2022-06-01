DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

1 June 2022

Cairn Homes plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

1 June 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 31 May 2022 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 35,000 15,000 EUR1.082 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.921 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.074 GBP0.910 GBP0.91778 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.07858

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 703,374,842 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 556 1.076 XDUB 08:15:01 00059215574TRLO0 2595 1.076 XDUB 08:15:01 00059215575TRLO0 3726 1.076 XDUB 08:15:01 00059215576TRLO0 1671 1.078 XDUB 10:03:23 00059219541TRLO0 2400 1.078 XDUB 10:03:23 00059219542TRLO0 2400 1.078 XDUB 10:03:23 00059219543TRLO0 403 1.078 XDUB 10:03:23 00059219544TRLO0 3024 1.082 XDUB 12:42:01 00059224815TRLO0 3091 1.082 XDUB 12:42:01 00059224816TRLO0 1813 1.074 XDUB 14:08:04 00059227033TRLO0 4554 1.074 XDUB 14:08:04 00059227034TRLO0 5082 1.082 XDUB 16:02:46 00059233938TRLO0 3685 1.082 XDUB 16:02:46 00059233939TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1150 91.00 XLON 08:20:44 00059215979TRLO0 1935 91.00 XLON 08:20:44 00059215978TRLO0 2500 91.90 XLON 10:03:23 00059219545TRLO0 62 92.10 XLON 12:14:55 00059224171TRLO0 229 92.10 XLON 12:14:55 00059224170TRLO0 1384 92.10 XLON 12:14:55 00059224169TRLO0 1472 92.10 XLON 12:14:55 00059224172TRLO0 3044 91.90 XLON 14:42:21 00059229339TRLO0 60 91.90 XLON 14:42:21 00059229338TRLO0 3164 92.00 XLON 16:03:10 00059233957TRLO0

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 165312 EQS News ID: 1365523 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

