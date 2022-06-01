Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Sensationelle Q1 Zahlen - zündet jetzt der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
01.06.22
08:04 Uhr
1,070 Euro
+0,008
+0,75 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0761,10009:18
Dow Jones News
01.06.2022 | 08:31
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 01-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1 June 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 31 May 2022 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           35,000     15,000 
                            EUR1.082 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.921 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.074     GBP0.910 
 
                                    GBP0.91778 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.07858

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 703,374,842 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
556       1.076         XDUB      08:15:01      00059215574TRLO0 
2595       1.076         XDUB      08:15:01      00059215575TRLO0 
3726       1.076         XDUB      08:15:01      00059215576TRLO0 
1671       1.078         XDUB      10:03:23      00059219541TRLO0 
2400       1.078         XDUB      10:03:23      00059219542TRLO0 
2400       1.078         XDUB      10:03:23      00059219543TRLO0 
403       1.078         XDUB      10:03:23      00059219544TRLO0 
3024       1.082         XDUB      12:42:01      00059224815TRLO0 
3091       1.082         XDUB      12:42:01      00059224816TRLO0 
1813       1.074         XDUB      14:08:04      00059227033TRLO0 
4554       1.074         XDUB      14:08:04      00059227034TRLO0 
5082       1.082         XDUB      16:02:46      00059233938TRLO0 
3685       1.082         XDUB      16:02:46      00059233939TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1150       91.00         XLON      08:20:44      00059215979TRLO0 
1935       91.00         XLON      08:20:44      00059215978TRLO0 
2500       91.90         XLON      10:03:23      00059219545TRLO0 
62        92.10         XLON      12:14:55      00059224171TRLO0 
229       92.10         XLON      12:14:55      00059224170TRLO0 
1384       92.10         XLON      12:14:55      00059224169TRLO0 
1472       92.10         XLON      12:14:55      00059224172TRLO0 
3044       91.90         XLON      14:42:21      00059229339TRLO0 
60        91.90         XLON      14:42:21      00059229338TRLO0 
3164       92.00         XLON      16:03:10      00059233957TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  165312 
EQS News ID:  1365523 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1365523&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

CAIRN HOMES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.