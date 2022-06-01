Appointment: eXo Platform announced the appointment of Mrs Mazour-Mestrallet as Chief Executive Officer. She is expected to begin her role in June 2022.

eXo Platform, the leading open-source provider of intranet and digital workplace solutions, announces the appointment of New CEO, Veronika Mazour-Mestrallet.

About her appointment, Veronika Mazour-Mestrallet declared: "I thank the members of the Board for their trust. In my previous roles as CFO and then COO of eXo Platform, I have successfully led eXo's business operations and development, focusing on our customers needs of security, employee engagement and productivity. Today, eXos ambition is to provide a credible open-source alternative to Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, and enable our customers to transition to a fully independent digital workplace or to function in a hybrid mode. The latest version of our solution focuses on the quality of the employee experience, unifying their access to different tools and information. This new version should boost our growth, in particular on the European markets."

Co-founder of eXo Platform with Benjamin Mestrallet, Veronika successively held the position of CFO from 2009 to 2014 and then COO to date. Upon her graduation from top French schools (Ecole Polytechnique, Ecole des Mines, Sciences Po Paris), Veronika started her career at Goldman Sachs as a Private Equity analyst. Then she joined the general inspection of BNP Paribas and the BCG (The Boston Consulting Group) office in Paris. In 2009, she joined eXo Platform full-time as CFO and acted as part-time CFO for its spin-off Codenvy from 2012 to 2015.

Benjamin Mestrallet, eXo's co-founder, leaves his CEO position to start a new adventure in the web 3. Benjamin Mestrallet will continue to engage with eXo as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

About eXo Platform

eXo Platform is the leading open-source provider of digital workplace and intranet solutions. eXo helps its customers build their digital workplaces by providing a secure, fully-featured and employee-centred platform. eXo Platform serves more than a million users and is successfully deployed at many public and private organizations worldwide, including the French Army, the US Department of Defense and NATO.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005245/en/

Contacts:

Anne-Sophie Duport

asduport@exoplatform.com