BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Publication of Circular and Notice of EGM
London, June 1
Date:1 June 2022
Company: BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (the "Company")
LEI: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23
Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting
The Company announces that it has today published a circular (the "Circular") in order to convene a General Meeting which will be held at 10.00 a.m. on 29 June 2022 at the offices of BMO Global Asset Management, Quartermile 4, 7a Nightingale Way, Edinburgh EH3 9EG (the "General Meeting").
At the General Meeting, shareholders will be asked to consider and, if thought fit, approve a resolution as it is set out in the Notice of General Meeting, within the Circular, which is required in order that the name of the Company can be changed to CT Property Trust Limited.
Copies of the Notice of the General Meeting will shortly be available to view on the Company's website at www.bmorealestateinvestments.com.
In accordance with rule 9.6.1 of the Listing Rules, copies of the Circular including the Notice of General Meeting and form of proxy have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Copies of the Circular including the Notice of General Meeting, together with a form of proxy and form of direction for use in connection with the General Meeting, have been posted to the Company's shareholders today. Whether or not shareholders propose to attend the General Meeting, they are requested to complete and return the form of proxy or form of direction (as appropriate) as soon as possible, in accordance with the instructions printed on them.
Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745051
P Lowe, S Macrae
BMO Investment Business Limited
Tel: 0207 628 8000