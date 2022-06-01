Appian Opens New Technology Innovation Center in Seville, Spain, to Meet Low-Code Demand in Europe

SEVILLE, Spain, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announced the opening of its newest office in Europe and its first Technology Innovation Center in Seville, Spain, as the demand for the Appian Low-Code Platform continues to grow in the region. Situated right in the heart of the Cartuja Science and Technology Park, Appian plans to recruit and hire locally to serve its growing list of customers and partners in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Key Appian customers include a large multinational financial services company based in Spain , one of the largest Spanish telecommunications companies in the world, a global consulting firm , plus other companies looking to transform their business at rapid speed with security, reliability, and agility.

In addition to Appian Founder and CEO Matt Calkins and Víctor Ayllón, Vice President of Automation at Appian, delegates from the Regional Government, the Seville City Hall and the Cartuja Science and Technology Park, and other leaders also attended the recent Appian Seville office opening ceremony.

"We welcome Appian and applaud its decision to establish its first product development team outside the US in the Cartuja Science and Technology Park," said Rogelio Velasco, the Minister of Economic Transformation, Industry, Knowledge, and Universities of the Andalusia Government. "Its commitment to our region reaffirms the advantages Andalusia has to offer: a qualified talent pool, prestigious university, and an entrepreneurial business ecosystem. This new Technology Innovation Center reaffirms the growth trajectory of the Cartuja Science and Technology Park, which has attracted nine multinational initiatives so far this year alone."

Appian incorporated its EMEA Headquarters in London, UK, in 2007 and ten years later, opened its first office in Madrid, Spain, in 2017. The global low-code software company established its footprint in Seville in January 2020 when it acquired a local company known for its Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology, Novayre Solutions. Since then, Appian has more than doubled the number of employees in Spain and has chosen Seville to be the first Technology Innovation Center outside of the US.

"Seville provides the ideal environment for Appian to establish its technology hub, grow our team, and serve our regional customers and partners," said Ayllón. "The new Appian office shows our vision for Seville and commitment to the Andalusia region as we plan to double the team here in the next few years. We will continue to work closely with local government authorities, universities, and communities to identify, recruit, and promote talents in the region."

In addition to investing in a new Technology Innovation Center, hiring local talents, and scaling up the Seville team, Appian has partnered with Fundación Once and PCT Cartuja on the "Digital Talent" project to help people with disabilities improve their employability. Appian is also working with universities in Seville and the Andalucía regions to host workshops for students and recruit top talent. Lastly, Appian is sponsoring 50 individuals in the Sputnik Talent Program to develop technical skills and help them transition into a new career in software development, project management, or solutions consulting.

