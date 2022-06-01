- (PLX AI) - TGS shares rise 4% after PGS reports Q2 multi-client sales will be in excess of $100 million.
- • PGS shares up 12%
- • PGS says continue to see an improvement of the marine seismic market in 2022 with significant lates sales, including high transfer fees
- • The main driver for the late sales appears to be transfer fees previously announced to be recognized in Q2/Q3, now expected to be booked in Q2, analysts at SEB said
- • Expect to see a similar positive effect for Q2 late sales for TGS, SEB said
