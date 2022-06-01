Industrivärden, AB: Net asset value as per May 31, 2022

On May 31, 2022, net asset value was SEK 291 per share.
The closing price on May 31, 2022, was SEK 253.00 for the Class A shares and SEK 253.10 for the Class C shares.
Stockholm, June 1, 2022
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)
