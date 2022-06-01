FXCM Group: FXCM April Single Share & Stock Baskets Report

BERLIN, June 01, 2022('FXCM Group' or 'FXCM'), the leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading and related services, is today releasing its data of most popular instruments for the month of April in its Single Share CFD and proprietary Stock Basket product lines.



FXCM offers fractional single share trading with no commission fees* on leading companies from the US, UK, France, Germany, Hong Kong and Australia. FXCM's stock basket products combine the shares of multiple companies from one sector into a single tradeable instrument. The company currently boasts a portfolio of 16 stock baskets. The list of companies and weightings is available on FXCM's stock basket website/)

April was a volatile month for the global technology industry and for the first time, the top 10 most traded single share CFDs at FXCM were all technology companies. On the back of some heavy media coverage around the intent and announcements of Elon Musk buying Twitter, its stock rose over a hundred places and joined the top 10 for the first time this year. In addition we also saw a significant jump in Netflix interest as it made headlines following its biggest ever one-day drop in price on the 20th April.

On the stock basket side, we saw similar themes with the FAANG basket maintaining top position followed by the other tech baskets, China Tech and ATMX. US Banks ranked as the third most traded basket, its highest ever position following a number of media sources covering news related to big banks earning reports releases and the potential impact of inflation in the sector.

Volume Rank Monthly Rank Change Company Symbol 1 - Tesla Inc TSLA.us 2 ?13 Meta Platforms Inc FB.us 3 - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.us 4 ?2 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR BABA.us 5 ?11 Apple AAPL.us 6 ?106 Twitter Inc TWTR.us 7 ?23 Netflix Inc NFLX.us 8 ?3 Alibaba (HK) BABA.hk 9 ?4 NVIDIA NVDA.us 10 ?9 PayPal PYPL.us

Volume Rank Monthly Rank Change Sector Symbol 1 - Big US Tech FAANG 2 ?2 China Tech CHN.TECH 3 ?5 US Banks US.BANKS 4 ?5 Big China Tech ATMX 5 ?1 Crypto Stocks CRYPTOSTOCK 6 ?1 Uranium URANIUM 7 ?5 US Automotive US.AUTO 8 ?3 Cannabis CANNABIS 9 ?6 China Ecommerce CHN.ECOMM 10 - Biotech BIOTECH

Past Performance and popularity is not an indicator of future results.

Rank is derived from FXCM Client Volume

*FXCM can be compensated in several ways, which includes but are not limited to adding a mark-up to the spreads it receives from its liquidity providers, adding a mark-up to rollover, etc. Commission-based pricing is applicable to Active Trader account types.

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange trading and related services. FXCM provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

66% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

