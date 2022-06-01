ZineOne: New Survey Finds UK and EU Marketers Challenged with Data Privacy, Need Tools to Convert the 80-90% of Anonymous Site Visitors

Majority of Marketers Agree Their Companies Offer Too Many Sitewide Giveaways

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / ZineOne, the real-time marketing platform that provides enterprises with in-session personalisation and relevant online shopping experiences for anonymous visitors, today announced surprising findings from a privacy impact survey conducted with senior-level marketers across the United Kingdom and Europe.

The blind survey of marketers, conducted in early May 2022, included 400 organisations ranging in size from 500 employees to more than 5000 in the UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, and the Netherlands. A key finding revealed that data privacy is one of the biggest obstacles keeping marketers from reaching their annual customer acquisition and conversion goals. Results show that between 80 and 90 percent of visitors to their sites are anonymous.

More than 55 percent of respondents have "acquisition of new customers" as a top business goal; this represents an ongoing challenge since net new customers are inherently anonymous in nature. When presented with a list of the concerns ranked from most important to least among those polled: "Staying in compliance with data privacy regulations," was the biggest concern, "adapting to consumers' personalisation expectations" was second; "building a 360-degree customer view" was third, followed by "engaging anonymous web traffic."

Other key findings in the survey include:

44% of respondents feel that they are currently offering too many giveaways. This has a direct negative impact on profitability and dilutes the value of bringing in new customers. Unnecessary giveaways for visitors already intent on buying reduces revenue and narrows margins.

43% of respondents think they have too many sitewide offers. Real-time buyer intent signals are helpful to understand when offers should be made or withheld.

35% of marketers say they have deployed machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies.

40% of respondents are in the process of deploying machine learning and AI.

33% want to use more AI and machine learning.

Additionally, the survey asked "What do you anticipate will be your biggest obstacle to reaching your business goal over the next 12 months?" respondents listed "Data privacy-related challenges," "Supply chain / Inventory challenges" and "Inflation-related challenges" as their top answers, which puts further pressure on them as marketers that feel they already give too much away.

"The findings in the survey reaffirm what we are hearing from customers; they feel they lose sales to anonymous visitors because they can't predict their behaviour, and are concerned with their inability to reach these shoppers in a privacy-first world," said Debjani Deb, co-founder and CEO of ZineOne. "Our first and foremost concern has always been creating a platform that respects privacy, while also increasing sales and improving conversion rates through insight, customer engagement and in-session, personalised incentives based on predictable outcomes."

