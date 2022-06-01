Discovery Silver announced results from further 19 holes in its Phase 2 drilling program at the flagship Cordero silver project, Aztec Minerals has launched a non-brokered private placement for proceeds of up to C$3.0 million, Fury Gold Mines announced the completion of a ground-based induced polarization geophysical survey over 29 line kilometres at the Percival high grade prospect within the Eau Claire Project, Calibre Mining announced high-grade gold drill results at the Panteon North Zone.