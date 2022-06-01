Feedzai Inc: Feedzai Hosts Main-Stage Panel Featuring Risk Takers at Money20/20

Moderated by Feedzai's CEO, Nuno Sebastião, it will address how managing risks in remarkable situations can translate to business

LONDON, June 01, 2022, the world's first RiskOps platform for financial risk management, announced it will host two unique panel discussions at this year's Money 20/20 Europe event in Amsterdam. The main stage panel on the 7th of June entitled 'Faster, Higher and Into Orbit' will bring together some of the world's most remarkable people - including astronaut Tim Peake, racing driver Susie Wolff and free climber Alain Robert - to discuss the risks they've taken in their careers and how lessons they've learned can be applied in the context of financial management. Hosting the panel will be Feedzai's CEO, Nuno Sebastião.



The discussion will take place at 12:05 pm and dissect how the panelists manage risk in their own lives and became pioneers in their fields while drawing important lessons to translate these into business terms. Whether driving a Formula One car, free climbing the world's highest buildings, or spending time in the International Space station, these individuals have dealt with risk in a calculated way, much like how Feedzai's groundbreaking technologies do for Financial Institutions, acquirers, and fintechs around the world. The speakers will shine a light on valuable takeaways that organisations can use to help them manage risk as well as create a solid plan to discover and overcome business risks.

"Feedzai is proud and excited to bring together a group of incredible and influential people to discuss such an important topic," said Nuno Sebastião, CEO at Feedzai. "We believe it is crucial to facilitate discussion on how to deal with risk on a personal and a business level, particularly in a way that is universally understood. By giving people like Tim Peake, Susie Wolff and Alain Robert the opportunity to share their experiences, we hope to create parallels to the business world and demonstrate the various ways in which you can deal with risk. In doing so, we aim to highlight the importance of both being prepared and having a plan in place to prevent incidents that can cause immense damage to an organisation."

In addition, Feedzai will also be hosting a talk on the Exchange Stage on Wednesday the 8th of June at 14:40 PM, looking to highlight the 'backstage players' protecting the payments ecosystem. Hosted by Richard Harris, EVP Head of Strategy and Advisory at Feedzai, Graham Barrow from Dark Money Files, joined by Silvia Mensdorff-Pouilly, SVP & Head of Banking and Payments, Europe of FIS, and Jethro Cornelissen, Business Line Anti-Fraud Officer C&G ING at ING, the panel will underline the reality of protecting the Fintech sector from threat actors. The trio will tackle topics like international drug money and corruption, weaknesses in the payment ecosystem, and various technologies that can prove helpful.

Feedzai will be located in Hall A, stand #60 at the Money20/20 Europe event taking place at the Rai Amsterdam 7th-9th June 2022.

About Feedzai: Feedzai is the world's first RiskOps platform for financial risk management, and the market leader in safeguarding global commerce with today's most advanced cloud-based risk management platform, powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence. Feedzai is securing the transition to a cashless world while enabling digital trust in every transaction and payment type. The world's largest banks, processors, and retailers trust Feedzai to protect trillions of dollars and manage risk while improving the customer experience for everyday users, without compromising privacy. Feedzai is a Series D company and has raised $282M to date with a current valuation of $1.5B. Its technology protects 900 million people in 190 countries. For more information, visit feedzai.com