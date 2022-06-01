Hannover Messe in Germany, the global industrial technology "wind vane", was held from May 30 to June 2. CHINT, the world's leading provider of smart energy solutions, presented 10 products and solutions, which covered new energy, green and environmentally friendly smart transformers, and smart buildings, at the Energy Solutions Pavilion (H11.C30).

Centered around new energy and the entire industry chain, CHINT shared its practices and exploration in the fields of "green energy", "smart grid", "load reduction" and "new energy storage". "CHINT is about green development and the forefront of carbon emission reduction in the electricity and energy sector. After all these years, CHINT has accumulated and established a great number of top clients and a rich set of user scenarios to rapidly perceive and capture changes and new demands in markets and clients," said Lily Zhang, CEO of CHINT Electrics.

In 2021, CHINT and BYD's energy storage project orders were successfully delivered, and these two partners joined together to serve the new energy market in the UK. During that year, CHINT's Saudi Arabia smart meter project delivered more than 500,000 smart circuit breakers to local areas. CHINT Cambodia developed off-grid photovoltaic systems in local areas, providing electricity to local areas using thousands of off-grid photovoltaic installations.

CHINT's solutions are aimed at energy transformation to help bring about global climate objectives. At the exhibition, CHINT's exhibit featured 8 events delivered in online/offline mode, sharing CHINT's new products and solutions. CHINT shared photovoltaic solutions by having their European team put on a show for the audience so they could experience CHINT's new energy solutions and photovoltaic applications across large-scale ground, industrial, commercial and residential fields. This showcased the attraction of the innovative "photovoltaic +" model. CHINT also shared its CHINT Smart City energy-saving, low-carbon, interconnected and efficient solutions to the audience. Meanwhile, CHINT's smart terminal molded case circuit breakers, Arc Fault Detection Devices (AFDD), and a number of new products took center stage, showcasing the company's strengths in smart manufacturing.

Lily Zhang believes that "through a trade exhibition platform as important as Hannover, clients from more than 140 different nations and regions around the world have joined with CHINT to engage in discussions and exchanges. The cooperation formed between CHINT and international partners is full of endless potential and will leverage the CHINT's global solution to boost green energy development."

