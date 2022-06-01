NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in WithSecure (07/22)

The following information is based on a press release from WithSecure Oyj (WithSecure) published on May 31, 2022 and may be subject to change. The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of WithSecure held on May 31, 2022, has resolved on a share distribution of F-Secure Oyj (F-Secure) to WithSecure shareholders whereby one (1) share in WithSecure entitle to one (1) share in F-Secure. The scheduled Ex-date is July 1, 2022. F-Secure is planned to be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Exchange on July 1, 2022. Provided that regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards in WithSecure (FSC1V3). For more information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1072491