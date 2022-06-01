Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Final Countdown: Nur noch heute? Ist heute DER Tag? Warum wir hier jetzt Handlungsbedarf sehen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 928744 ISIN: FI0009801310 Ticker-Symbol: DTV 
Frankfurt
01.06.22
08:03 Uhr
5,150 Euro
-0,030
-0,58 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WITHSECURE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WITHSECURE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0205,07012:35
5,0305,07012:28
GlobeNewswire
01.06.2022 | 11:29
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in WithSecure (07/22)

The following information is based on a press release from WithSecure Oyj
(WithSecure) published on May 31, 2022 and may be subject to change. 

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of WithSecure held on May 31, 2022, has
resolved on a share distribution of F-Secure Oyj (F-Secure) to WithSecure
shareholders whereby one (1) share in WithSecure entitle to one (1) share in
F-Secure. The scheduled Ex-date is July 1, 2022. F-Secure is planned to be
listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Exchange on July 1, 2022. Provided that regulatory
conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a
re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards in WithSecure
(FSC1V3). 

For more information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1072491
WITHSECURE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.